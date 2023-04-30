Advanced search
    NATA   JO4109111016

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.

(NATA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-25
1.140 JOD    0.00%
National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 04 30

04/30/2023 | 04:58am EDT
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 27-04-2023 04:11:10 PM

PM 04:11:10 2023-04-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Company's opinion on the aforementioned

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺍﺭ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditor's report

Kindly be informed that our opinion regarding our

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺎﻨﻳﺍﺮﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ

Auditor's report Messrs.' Arab Professionals as follows:-

-:ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ Arab Professionals

Type of Report: Qualified

ﻆﻔﺤﺗ :ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻧ

Company's opinion:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺃﺭ

Date: 27/4/2023

2023/4/27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

2023/ 120 : ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ

ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ / ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Number: 120 /2023

ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ

Gentlemen / Securities Commission

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﻛﻼﻬﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

2023 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Respected Disclosure Department

ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

Subject: Reservation on depreciation item for the first

ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺇﻭ ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ

quarter of the fiscal year 2023 Greetings.

ﺕﺎﻛﻼﻬﺘﺳﻹﺍ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ

Referring to the above subject matter and to the

ﻊﻨﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻻﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻨﻛﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﻤﺟ ﻞﻤﻋ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ ﺐﺒﺴﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻂﻘﻓ

disclosure instructions, please note that the independent

ﺕﺎﻌﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻌﻴﺒﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻁﻮﺒﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ ﺔﻴﺟﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ

auditor has reserved the depreciation item only due to the

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ % 75 ﻙﻼﻬﺘﺳﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻘﻓ .ﺔﻴﻠﺤﻤﻟﺍ

decrease in the operation of all machines and production

ﻰﻠﻋ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﺐﺒﺳ ﺎﻨﺤﺿﻭ ﻥﻮﻜﻧ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻞﻣﺄﻧ . ﺡﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍ

machines as a result of the sharp decline in export sales

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

and domestic sales. The Board of Directors decided to

.ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﻪﺑ ﻢﻜﻴﻓﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺗ ﻱﺃ ﺎﻨﻣ ﺐﻠﻃ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓﻭ 2023

consume 75% of the permissible percentage. We hope

ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻹﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﺍﻮﻠﺒﻗﺍﻭ

that we have clarified the reason for the auditor's

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ

reservation on the audit report on the financial

ﻦﺴﺣ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻢﺷﺎﻫ

statements for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, and

if we are asked for any clarification, we will provide it to

you directly. And accept the utmost respect

General Manager

Hashim Ibrahim Al , Haj Hasan

Date of auditor's report: 27-04-2023

2023-04-27 :ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras

Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

NALCO - National Aluminium Industrial Company PSC published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 08:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 9,52 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net income 2022 0,79 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net Debt 2022 1,32 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 10,3 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.
Duration : Period :
National Aluminium Industrial Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Islam Mohammad Faris Saleh Chief Financial Officer
Hani Hussam Hani Alhaj Hasan Chairman
Hashim Ibrahim Hasan Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Hussein Ousama Subhi Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Asma Hesham Ibrahim Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.-17.99%14
NORSK HYDRO ASA6.68%14 941
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED39.76%14 420
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.21%11 855
ALCOA CORPORATION-18.32%6 624
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD12.43%5 307
