National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 04 30

Subject: Company's opinion on the aforementioned

Kindly be informed that our opinion regarding our

Auditor's report Messrs.' Arab Professionals as follows:-

Subject: Reservation on depreciation item for the first

quarter of the fiscal year 2023 Greetings.

Referring to the above subject matter and to the

disclosure instructions, please note that the independent

auditor has reserved the depreciation item only due to the

decrease in the operation of all machines and production

machines as a result of the sharp decline in export sales

and domestic sales. The Board of Directors decided to

consume 75% of the permissible percentage. We hope

that we have clarified the reason for the auditor's

reservation on the audit report on the financial

statements for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, and

if we are asked for any clarification, we will provide it to

you directly. And accept the utmost respect

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.