National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 04 30

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL
ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 27-04-2023 04:11:10 PM
PM 04:11:10 2023-04-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Company's opinion on the aforementioned
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺍﺭ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
auditor's report
Kindly be informed that our opinion regarding our
|
ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺎﻨﻳﺍﺮﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ
Auditor's report Messrs.' Arab Professionals as follows:-
|
-:ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ Arab Professionals
|
Type of Report: Qualified
|
ﻆﻔﺤﺗ :ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻧ
|
Company's opinion:
|
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺃﺭ
|
Date: 27/4/2023
|
2023/4/27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
2023/ 120 : ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ
|
ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ / ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Number: 120 /2023
|
ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ
|
Gentlemen / Securities Commission
|
ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﻛﻼﻬﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
2023 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
|
Respected Disclosure Department
|
ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
|
Subject: Reservation on depreciation item for the first
|
ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺇﻭ ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ
|
quarter of the fiscal year 2023 Greetings.
|
ﺕﺎﻛﻼﻬﺘﺳﻹﺍ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ
|
Referring to the above subject matter and to the
|
ﻊﻨﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻻﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻨﻛﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﻤﺟ ﻞﻤﻋ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ ﺐﺒﺴﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻂﻘﻓ
|
disclosure instructions, please note that the independent
|
ﺕﺎﻌﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻌﻴﺒﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻁﻮﺒﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ ﺔﻴﺟﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ
|
auditor has reserved the depreciation item only due to the
|
ﺔﺒﺴﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ % 75 ﻙﻼﻬﺘﺳﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻘﻓ .ﺔﻴﻠﺤﻤﻟﺍ
|
decrease in the operation of all machines and production
|
ﻰﻠﻋ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﺐﺒﺳ ﺎﻨﺤﺿﻭ ﻥﻮﻜﻧ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻞﻣﺄﻧ . ﺡﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍ
|
machines as a result of the sharp decline in export sales
|
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
|
and domestic sales. The Board of Directors decided to
|
.ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﻪﺑ ﻢﻜﻴﻓﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺗ ﻱﺃ ﺎﻨﻣ ﺐﻠﻃ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓﻭ 2023
|
consume 75% of the permissible percentage. We hope
|
ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻹﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﺍﻮﻠﺒﻗﺍﻭ
|
that we have clarified the reason for the auditor's
|
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ
|
reservation on the audit report on the financial
|
ﻦﺴﺣ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻢﺷﺎﻫ
|
statements for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, and
|
if we are asked for any clarification, we will provide it to
|
you directly. And accept the utmost respect
|
General Manager
|
Hashim Ibrahim Al , Haj Hasan
|
Date of auditor's report: 27-04-2023
|
2023-04-27 :ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras
|
Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
