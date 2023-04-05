Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. National Aluminium Industrial Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NATA   JO4109111016

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.

(NATA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-03
1.240 JOD   -0.80%
04:31aNational Aluminium Industrial : G.a (nata) 2023 04 05
PU
04/02National Aluminium Industrial : Board Of Directors Decision-(NATA)-2023-04-02
PU
04/02National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 04 01
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Aluminium Industrial : G.A (NATA) 2023 04 05

04/05/2023 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 05-04-2023 11:04:06 AM

AM 11:04:06 2023-04-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of NATIONAL ALUMINIUM

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

INDUSTRIAL cordially invites you to attend the

-13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ zoom ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ 01:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04

will be held at 01:00 on 13-04-2023 at By application

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ

zoom to discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 09-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

7. Proposing the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders by (7%) for

the year 2022.

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ( %7 ) ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ .1

.2022

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Page 1 of 2

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

NALCO - National Aluminium Industrial Company PSC published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.
04:31aNational Aluminium Industrial : G.a (nata) 2023 04 05
PU
04/02National Aluminium Industrial : Board Of Directors Decision-(NATA)-2023-04-02
PU
04/02National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 04 01
PU
03/27National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 03 27
PU
03/27National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 27
PU
03/23National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 23
PU
03/21National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 21
PU
03/20National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 20
PU
03/14National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 14
PU
03/09National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 09
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,1 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2021 0,88 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net Debt 2021 0,84 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 11,2 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.
Duration : Period :
National Aluminium Industrial Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Islam Mohammad Faris Saleh Chief Financial Officer
Hani Hussam Hani Alhaj Hasan Chairman
Hashim Ibrahim Hasan Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Hussein Ousama Subhi Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Asma Hesham Ibrahim Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.-10.79%16
NORSK HYDRO ASA5.54%15 295
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED18.67%12 817
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-15.01%10 887
ALCOA CORPORATION-8.14%7 195
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD18.72%5 812
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer