National Aluminium Industrial Company PSC is a Jordan-based company, which is specializing in the production of aluminum profiles of various shapes and dimensions. The Company primarily focuses on the production and formation of aluminum profiles and sheets, as well as the establishment of specialized projects and companies in aluminum production, and investment in, or ownership and management of those companiesâ capital. The Company manufactures custom tailored aluminum products. Its surface finish varieties include mill finished aluminum profiles, anodized aluminum profiles, and powder coated aluminum profiles. Its manufacturing plant is located in the Jiza industrial district, 35 kilometers south of the capital Amman. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, National Aluminum for forming and National Aluminum for painting, which are located in Jordan.

Sector Aluminum