NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL Date: 01-04-2024 04:05:17 PM
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 04:05:17 2024-04-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The Board of Directors of NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 30-04-2024 at By Zoom App to discuss the following matters:
ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ -30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﺯ ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024-04 :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 13-04-2023
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2023-04-13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2023 along with its future plans
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ (-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
Approval of the decision of the Board of Directors held on 16/5/2023 appointing the Jordan Real Estate Company for Development as a member of the Board of Directors and its representative, Mr. Abdullah Haitham Abdullah Abu Khadijhe
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ - ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻌﺘﺑ 2023/5/16 ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻨﻋ ﻼﺜﻤﻣﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ . ﺔﺠﻳﺪﺧﻮﺑﺍ
ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺍ ﺔﺋﺎﻣ (100,000) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ - ﻱﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺏﺎﺴﺣ ﻦﻣ 2023 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL
Approval of the amortization of the amount of (100,000) one hundred thousand dinars from the losses of the fiscal year 2023 from the voluntary reserve account in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law
. ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
