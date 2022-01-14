Log in
    NAUH   US63245Q1058

NATIONAL AMERICAN UNIVERSITY HOLDINGS, INC.

(NAUH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National American University : NAUH FY22 Q2 Report

01/14/2022 | 01:32pm EST
National American University Holdings, Inc.

A Delaware Corporation

5301 Mt. Rushmore Road

Rapid City, SD 57701

(6 0 5 )7 21 - 52 00

www.national.edu

SIC Code:

822101

Quarterly Report

For Quarter Ended November 30, 2021

The number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock is 24,681,157 as of November 30, 2021.

OTCQB: NAUH

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No: √

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No: √

Indicate by check mark whether a change in control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No: √

Page 1 of 20

National American University Holdings, Inc.

Annual Information and Disclosure Statement

For the Quarter Ended November 30, 2021

All information contained in this Annual Information and Disclosure Statement has been compiled to fulfill the disclosure requirements of OTC Markets Group, Inc. and Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The captions contained herein correspond to the sequential format as set forth in the applicable disclosure guidelines of OTC Markets Group, Inc. All dollar amounts are presented in thousands, except dividend and other per share data. Quantitative share data, among other non-dollar figures, are not presented in thousands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Annual Information and Disclosure Statement contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements except historical statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are based only on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to future developments that may cause results to differ materially. Readers should carefully consider: (i) economic, competitive, technological and governmental factors affecting operations, customers, markets, services, products and prices of National American University Holdings, Inc. ("NAUH"); (ii) risk factors affecting the private for-profit higher education industry; and (iii) other factors discussed in NAUH's annual reports, quarterly reports, Information and Disclosure Statements and other documents posted from time to time on the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NAUH/overview, including without limitation, the description of the nature of NAUH's business and its management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for reported periods. Except as required by law or the OTC Markets Group, Inc., NAUH undertakes no obligation to update, and is not responsible for updating, the information contained or incorporated by reference in this document beyond the publication date, whether as a result of new information or future events, or to conform this document to actual results or changes in NAUH's expectations, or otherwise or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services.

Page 2 of 20

Part A

General Company Information

Item 1

Exact name of the issuer and the address of its principal executive offices

Principal Executive Offices:

National American University Holdings, Inc.

5301 Mt Rushmore Road

Rapid City, SD 57701

(605) 721-5200

www.national.edu

Mailing Address:

National American University Holdings, Inc.

PO Box 677

Rapid City, SD 57709

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group, Inc.

800 Third Avenue, Between 49th & 50th Streets, 36th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Telephone: (415) 568-2255

Contact: Carolyne Y Sohn

Email: csohn@equityny.com

Item 2

Shares outstanding

Common Stock

November 30, 2021

Number of Shares Authorized

50,000,000

Number of Shares Outstanding

24,681,157

Total Number of Shareholders of Record

42

The Company has 484 beneficial shareholders of record owning at least 100 shares.

Page 3 of 20

The following table presents the changes in Common Stock shares outstanding over the last two years.

Share

Shares

Changes

Outstanding

May 31, 2019 Balance

24,650,083

FY2020

Shape, Ronald

President & CEO

55,514

FY2020

Woolsey, John

Manager

3,125

FY2020

Bickart, Thomas

CFO

1,250

FY2020

Priddy, Lynn

Provost

3,125

FY2020

Sedlacek, Paul

General Counsel

2,198

FY2020

Saban, Thomas

Director

(22,727)

FY2020

Halbert, Richard

Director

(22,727)

FY2020

Rowan, Jim

Director

(22,727)

FY2020

Shape, Ronald

President & CEO

(55,514)

FY2020

Shape, Ronald

President & CEO

1,875

May 31, 2020 Balance

24,593,475

FY2021

Shape, Ronald

President & CEO

2,500

FY2021

Bickart, Thomas

CFO

2,500

FY2021

Sedlacek, Paul

General Counsel

1,759

FY2021

Priddy, Lynn

Provost

1,875

FY2021

Mendoza, Mark

Manager

1,435

FY2021

Parlette, Jared

Manager

957

FY2021

Bickart, Thomas

CFO

15,000

May 31, 2021 Balance

24,619,501

FY2022

Shape, Ronald

President & CEO

15,000

FY2022

Bickart, Thomas

CFO

10,552

FY2022

Sedlacek, Paul

General Counsel

10,552

FY2022

Mathena, Cynthia

Provost

10,552

FY2022

Mendoza, Mark

Manager

15,000

November 30, 2021 Balance

24,681,157

Preferred Stock

November 30, 2021

Number of Shares Authorized

1,000,000

Number of Shares Outstanding

0

Total Number of Shareholders of Record

0

Class A Common Stock

November 30, 2021

Number of Shares Authorized

100,000

Number of Shares Outstanding

0

Total Number of Shareholders of Record

0

Please refer to Financial Statements Footnote #6 for Stockholders' Equity notes.

Page 4 of 20

Item 3 Interim Financial Statements

The following pages contain National American University Holdings, Inc.'s quarterly consolidated balance sheet, consolidated statement of operations, and consolidated statements of cash flow.

National American University Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of November 30, 2021

(In thousands)

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

393

Student Receivables -- net of allowance of $89

700

Other Receivables

157

Prepaid and Other Current Assets

575

Total Current Assets

1,825

Total Property and Equipment -- Net

60

Other Assets:

Restricted Certificates of Deposit

5,118

Course Development -- net of accumulated amortization of $2,770

315

Goodwill

363

Other Intangibles -- net of accumulated amortization of $194

40

Other

564

Total Other Assets

6,400

Total Assets

$

8,285

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Current portion of Long-Term Debt

$

1,647

Current portion of Lease Acceleration Payable

641

Accounts Payable

10,796

Deferred Revenue

763

Accrued and Other Liabilities

1,699

Total Current Liabilities

15,546

Capital Lease Payable, Net of Current Portion

-

Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion

-

Lease Acceleration Payable, Net of Current Portion

441

Total Liabilities

15,987

Stockholders' Equity:

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (50,000,000 authorized; 29,221,606

issued and 24,681,157 outstanding)

3

Additional Paid-in Capital

59,525

Accumulated Deficit

(44,712)

Treasury Stock, at cost (4,540,449 shares)

(22,518)

Total Stockholders' Deficit

(7,702)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$

8,285

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 5 of 20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

