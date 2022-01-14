National American University : NAUH FY22 Q2 Report
01/14/2022 | 01:32pm EST
National American University Holdings, Inc.
A Delaware Corporation
5301 Mt. Rushmore Road
Rapid City, SD 57701
(6 0 5 )7 21 - 52 00
www.national.edu
SIC Code:
822101
Quarterly Report
For Quarter Ended November 30, 2021
The number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock is 24,681,157 as of November 30, 2021.
OTCQB: NAUH
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes:
No: √
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes:
No: √
Indicate by check mark whether a change in control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes:
No: √
National American University Holdings, Inc.
Annual Information and Disclosure Statement
For the Quarter Ended November 30, 2021
All information contained in this Annual Information and Disclosure Statement has been compiled to fulfill the disclosure requirements of OTC Markets Group, Inc. and Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The captions contained herein correspond to the sequential format as set forth in the applicable disclosure guidelines of OTC Markets Group, Inc. All dollar amounts are presented in thousands, except dividend and other per share data. Quantitative share data, among other non-dollar figures, are not presented in thousands.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Annual Information and Disclosure Statement contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements except historical statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are based only on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to future developments that may cause results to differ materially. Readers should carefully consider: (i) economic, competitive, technological and governmental factors affecting operations, customers, markets, services, products and prices of National American University Holdings, Inc. ("NAUH"); (ii) risk factors affecting the private for-profit higher education industry; and (iii) other factors discussed in NAUH's annual reports, quarterly reports, Information and Disclosure Statements and other documents posted from time to time on the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NAUH/overview, including without limitation, the description of the nature of NAUH's business and its management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for reported periods. Except as required by law or the OTC Markets Group, Inc., NAUH undertakes no obligation to update, and is not responsible for updating, the information contained or incorporated by reference in this document beyond the publication date, whether as a result of new information or future events, or to conform this document to actual results or changes in NAUH's expectations, or otherwise or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services.
Part A
General Company Information
Item 1
Exact name of the issuer and the address of its principal executive offices
