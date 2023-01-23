Kazatomprom Uranium Mining Contracts Extended by Kazakhstan

By Joe Hoppe

NAC Kazatomprom JSC said Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiaries have been granted an extension of uranium mining contracts by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

The Kazakhstan-based uranium producer said that Kazatomprom-SaUran LLP and the ministry signed addendums on Friday to the uranium mining contracts for Kanzhugan and Eastern Mynkuduk deposits.

The addendums include extensions to the validity period for subsoil use rights. Subsoil rights at Kanzhugan deposit were extended through to 2047 and rights at Eastern Mynkuduk deposit were extended through to 2027.

At the same time, an addendum to a contract for uranium mining at Northern Karamurun and Southern Karamurun deposits was signed between RU-6 LLP and the ministry, providing for the extension of the validity of the subsoil use rights at both mines up until 2040.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 0315ET