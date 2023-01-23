Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZAP   KZ1C00001619

NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM

(KZAP)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-19
14103.00 KZT   -1.69%
03:16aKazatomprom Uranium Mining Contracts Extended by Kazakhstan
DJ
01/17NAC Kazatomprom JSC Announces Board Changes
CI
01/16National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom's 2021 integrated annual report received 5 stars (the highest rating) in the RAEX rating
PU
Kazatomprom Uranium Mining Contracts Extended by Kazakhstan

01/23/2023 | 03:16am EST
By Joe Hoppe


NAC Kazatomprom JSC said Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiaries have been granted an extension of uranium mining contracts by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

The Kazakhstan-based uranium producer said that Kazatomprom-SaUran LLP and the ministry signed addendums on Friday to the uranium mining contracts for Kanzhugan and Eastern Mynkuduk deposits.

The addendums include extensions to the validity period for subsoil use rights. Subsoil rights at Kanzhugan deposit were extended through to 2047 and rights at Eastern Mynkuduk deposit were extended through to 2027.

At the same time, an addendum to a contract for uranium mining at Northern Karamurun and Southern Karamurun deposits was signed between RU-6 LLP and the ministry, providing for the extension of the validity of the subsoil use rights at both mines up until 2040.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 0315ET

