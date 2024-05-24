24 May

The International Conference on Nuclear Security ICONS 2024 was held in Vienna (Austria) from May 20 to 24. The event was organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and chaired by Kazakhstan and Australia.

ICONS is one of the key platforms that brings together heads of foreign policy and relevant departments, as well as more than 2,000 scientists and experts in the field of nuclear security from 178 IAEA member states. Participants discuss the future of nuclear security around the world, sharing ideas and best practices to strengthen international cooperation in this area.

Kazatomprom presented a country pavilion at ICONS 2024, where it demonstrated the achievements of the country's nuclear industry, information about the role of the nuclear holding in the global uranium market, commitment to the nuclear non-proliferation regime and cooperation with the IAEA.

Aliya Akzholova, Kazatomprom's Managing Director for Operations, moderated the side event "Shaping the Future of Nuclear Security by Achieving Gender Equality", organized by Kazakhstan and Australia. This event is aimed to provide practical guidance to promote gender equality, women's empowerment and leadership as positive drivers to shape the future of nuclear security.

Eldar Nikhanov, Director of Kazatomprom's Security Department, spoke about Kazatomprom's achievements in the field of ensuring nuclear security of uranium mining enterprises at the side event "The Nuclear Security Fund: Putting the Nuclear Security Programme into Action".

It is symbolic that Kazakhstan co-chaired ICONS 2024 in the year of the 30th anniversary of the country's membership in the IAEA. Kazakhstan is recognized as a world leader in uranium mining and has extensive experience in ensuring security measures at nuclear facilities. A unique facility - the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank is located in the territory of Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC (a subsidiary of Kazatomprom).

Representatives of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazatomprom, National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan were representing Kazakhstan at this event.

Based on the results of ICONS 2024, important decisions will be made to further promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy, strengthen physical security at nuclear facilities, and ensure effective exchange of experience and knowledge within the framework of international cooperation.

