  Homepage
  Equities
  Kazakhstan
  Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
  News
  Summary
    KZAP   KZ1C00001619

NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM

(KZAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
13601.32 KZT   -0.96%
National Atomic Kazatomprom : Updated Timing of Kazatomprom 2022 Full-Year Results and Conference Call
PU
National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom holds XXV final corporate meeting on occupational safety
PU
National Atomic Kazatomprom : Public hearings on the refinery project
PU
Summary 
Summary

National Atomic Kazatomprom : CEO of Kazatomprom participates in BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

03/01/2023 | 05:05am EST
Yerzhan Mukanov, CEO of Kazatomprom, made a presentation at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, which runs from February 26 to March 1 in Florida, USA.

The head of the company gave an overview of the uranium market, spoke about Kazatomprom's activities and strategy, production and sales volumes, ISR uranium mining technology, commitment to ESG principles, and the company's expectations for 2023.

BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference is an annual event, which brings together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world. The conference discusses the most pressing issues for the mining and metallurgical sector and identifies key areas for further development.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NAK Kazatomprom AO published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 10:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 951 B 2 136 M 2 136 M
Net income 2022 247 B 555 M 555 M
Net cash 2022 124 B 279 M 279 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 3 528 B 7 923 M 7 923 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 100%
Chart NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM
Duration : Period :
National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13 601,32 KZT
Average target price 16 698,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yerzhan Mukanov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruslan Beketayev Chief Financial Officer
Neil Longfellow Chairman
Russell Francis Banham Senior Independent Director
Marc Kasher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM5.65%7 923
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-4.01%2 059
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-0.71%1 399
ENERGY FUELS INC.9.67%1 065
DENISON MINES CORP.10.97%1 040
LARGO INC.18.94%411