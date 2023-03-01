National Atomic Kazatomprom : CEO of Kazatomprom participates in BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Yerzhan Mukanov, CEO of Kazatomprom, made a presentation at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, which runs from February 26 to March 1 in Florida, USA.

The head of the company gave an overview of the uranium market, spoke about Kazatomprom's activities and strategy, production and sales volumes, ISR uranium mining technology, commitment to ESG principles, and the company's expectations for 2023.

BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference is an annual event, which brings together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world. The conference discusses the most pressing issues for the mining and metallurgical sector and identifies key areas for further development.