Composition of Management Board of NAC Kazatomprom changed
12.07.24 11:32
/KASE, July 12, 2024/ - NAC Kazatomprom JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that following a decision of the Board of Directors dated Juny 27, 2024, Zh. Umerbekov was elected to the company's Management Board. Taking into account the change made, the Management Board of NAC Kazatomprom JSC consists of eight persons: M. Yusupov, K. Omarbekov, D. Kosherbaev, Y. Kuantyrov, S. Temirbaev, D. Sagindykov, V. Baiguzhin, Zh. Umerbekov. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZAP/kzap_board_changes_270624_531.pdf [2024-07-12]

