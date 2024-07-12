NAK Kazatomprom OA is a Kazakhstan-based company primarily engaged in uranium mining. The Company focuses on the extraction of uranium in deposits located in Kazakhstan. The Company's activities include the production of natural uranium, reconversion and production of uranium dioxide fuel pellets, and production of tantalum-niobium and beryllium. The Company is also involved in electric power generation from fossil fuel and nuclear sources, and scientific projects development. The Company operates through several subsidiaries, including Appak TOO, Karatau TOO, SP KATKO TOO, SP AKBASTAU AO, and Korgan TOO.

Sector Uranium