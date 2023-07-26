Extract from NAC Kazatomprom's shareholder registers as of July 1, 2023 provided
26.07.23 11:50
/KASE, July 26, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of "NAC Kazatomprom" as of July 1, 2023. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 259,356,608 units; - all authorized shares of the company are outstanding; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total stake in total number of Common shares, company Names units offered shares, % ------------------------------------------ ----------------- ------------------ "Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC 194,517,456 75.00 CITIBANK, N.A.-NY (F/B/O DR HOLDERS) (nominee holder) 63,118,392 24.34 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2023-07-26]
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kazatomprom JSC published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 06:01:05 UTC.