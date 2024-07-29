Extract from NAC Kazatomprom's shareholder registers as of July 1, 2024 provided
29.07.24 17:44
/KASE, July 29, 2024/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of "NAC Kazatomprom" as of July 1, 2024. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 259,356,608 units; - all authorized shares of the company are outstanding; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total stake in total number of Common shares, company Names units offered shares, % ------------------------------------------ ----------------- ------------------ "Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC 194,517,456 75.00 CITIBANK, N.A.-NY (F/B/O DR HOLDERS) (nominee holder) 63,120,516 24.34 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2024-07-29]

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kazatomprom JSC published this content on 29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2024 12:51:01 UTC.