Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kazatomprom JSC published this content on 29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2024 12:51:01 UTC.
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18,450.00 KZT
|+0.82%
|-0.91%
|-0.05%
|Jul. 26
|Kazatomprom Secures Uranium Exploration License in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Region
|MT
|Jul. 26
|Kazatomprom Jsc Obtains the Right for Uranium Exploration in the Turkestan Region
|CI
Attachments
Disclaimer
Kazatomprom JSC published this content on 29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2024 12:51:01 UTC.
|Kazatomprom Secures Uranium Exploration License in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Region
|MT
|Kazatomprom Jsc Obtains the Right for Uranium Exploration in the Turkestan Region
|CI
|Kazakhstan's Finance Ministry Buys 12% Stake in Kazatomprom
|MT
|National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" JSC Announces Changes in the Management Board
|CI
|Kazatomprom Signs Subsoil Use Contract for Uranium Mining at Inkai 3 Deposit in Kazakhstan
|MT
|Kazatomprom Supplies Triuranium Octoxide to Yellow Cake
|MT
|JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Kazakh uranium miner Kazatomprom's first-quarter profit falls 14.6%
|RE
|JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Approves Dividend for 2023, Payable on 28 May 2024
|CI
|Kazatomprom Names Chief Commercial Officer
|MT
|JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Appoints Vladislav Baiguzhin as Chief Commercial Officer and Member of the Management Board
|CI
|JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Recommends Dividend for 2023, Payable on 28 May 2024
|CI
|Kazatomprom HR Chief Resigns; First Strategy, Development Chief Appointed
|MT
|JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Announces Board Changes
|CI
|JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2024
|JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2024
|CI
|JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|How investors boost exposure to physical uranium
|RE
|Goldman, hedge funds step up activity in physical uranium as prices spike
|RE
|Kazatomprom's Uranium Sales Jump, Production Slips in FY23
|MT
|JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Provides Production Guidance for the Full Year of 2024
|CI
|JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Reports Production Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Fitch Lifts Kazatomprom's Ratings on Strong Market Position, Low Leverage
|MT
|Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom may cut uranium production plan
|RE