National Atomic Kazatomprom : Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of NAC Kazatomprom will be held on October 4, by absentee voting
08/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
/KASE, August 19, 2022/ - NAC Kazatomprom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with a notice of holding an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders through absentee voting, which states the following: quote National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Joint Stock Company (hereinafter - "the Company" or "Kazatomprom"), location: 17/12, Syganak street, Nur-Sultan, Z05T1X3, the Republic of Kazakhstan hereby notifies its shareholders of holding an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NAC Kazatomprom JSC (hereinafter - the "Meeting") in absentia in accordance with Articles 35-41, 43-47, 49-52 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 13 May 2003 No. 415-II "On Joint Stock Companies" (hereinafter - the Law "On Joint Stock Companies"). The initiator of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is the Board of Directors of the Company (decision dated 18 August 2022, Minutes No. 7/22). Agenda of the extraordinary General meeting of shareholders 1. On the determination of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as an audit organization, that audits the consolidated and separate financial statements of NAC Kazatomprom JSC under IFRS for 2023 and 2024. The Company selected an audit organization to audit the consolidated and separate financial statements of NAC Kazatomprom JSC under IFRS for 2023 and 2024, by efforts of a Single Commission for selection an audit organization for NAC Kazatomprom JSC and a number of its significant organizations (hereinafter - Single Commission), which is the advisory body of the Company. Based on the results of the Audit Organization Selection Procedure, the Single Commission decided to recommend to the Authorized bodies of NAC Kazatomprom JSC to identify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as an audit organization for auditing financial statements for 2023 and 2024. Start date of the provision of ballots for counting the results of absentee voting is 26 September 2022. Closing date for accepting ballots for counting the results of absentee voting is 3 October 2022, until 18:00 (Nur-Sultan time). The date of counting the results of absentee voting is 4 October 2022, until 18:00 (Nur-Sultan time). The date and time of drawing up the list of shareholders entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company is 1 September 2022 at 00:00 (Nur-Sultan time). unquote The full version of the notice is posted on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZAP/kzap_relizs_180822.pdf [2022-08-19]