  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZAP   KZ1C00001619

NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM

(KZAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
13500.00 KZT   +0.75%
NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of NAC Kazatomprom will be held on October 4, by absentee voting
PU
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Provides Group Production Guidance for the Full Year 2022 and Revises Production Plan for the Year 2024
CI
NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kazatomprom
PU
National Atomic Kazatomprom : Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of NAC Kazatomprom will be held on October 4, by absentee voting

08/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of NAC Kazatomprom will be held on October 4, by absentee voting
19.08.22 17:03
/KASE, August 19, 2022/ - NAC Kazatomprom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with a notice of holding an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders through absentee voting, which states the following: quote National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Joint Stock Company (hereinafter - "the Company" or "Kazatomprom"), location: 17/12, Syganak street, Nur-Sultan, Z05T1X3, the Republic of Kazakhstan hereby notifies its shareholders of holding an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NAC Kazatomprom JSC (hereinafter - the "Meeting") in absentia in accordance with Articles 35-41, 43-47, 49-52 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 13 May 2003 No. 415-II "On Joint Stock Companies" (hereinafter - the Law "On Joint Stock Companies"). The initiator of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is the Board of Directors of the Company (decision dated 18 August 2022, Minutes No. 7/22). Agenda of the extraordinary General meeting of shareholders 1. On the determination of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as an audit organization, that audits the consolidated and separate financial statements of NAC Kazatomprom JSC under IFRS for 2023 and 2024. The Company selected an audit organization to audit the consolidated and separate financial statements of NAC Kazatomprom JSC under IFRS for 2023 and 2024, by efforts of a Single Commission for selection an audit organization for NAC Kazatomprom JSC and a number of its significant organizations (hereinafter - Single Commission), which is the advisory body of the Company. Based on the results of the Audit Organization Selection Procedure, the Single Commission decided to recommend to the Authorized bodies of NAC Kazatomprom JSC to identify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as an audit organization for auditing financial statements for 2023 and 2024. Start date of the provision of ballots for counting the results of absentee voting is 26 September 2022. Closing date for accepting ballots for counting the results of absentee voting is 3 October 2022, until 18:00 (Nur-Sultan time). The date of counting the results of absentee voting is 4 October 2022, until 18:00 (Nur-Sultan time). The date and time of drawing up the list of shareholders entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company is 1 September 2022 at 00:00 (Nur-Sultan time). unquote The full version of the notice is posted on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZAP/kzap_relizs_180822.pdf [2022-08-19]

Disclaimer

Kazatomprom JSC published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 11:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 893 B 1 876 M 1 876 M
Net income 2022 310 B 652 M 652 M
Net cash 2022 86 298 M 181 M 181 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 3 501 B 7 357 M 7 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 100%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13 500,00 KZT
Average target price 18 604,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Managers and Directors
Mazhit Sharipov Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Yerzhan Mukanov Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Kamila Syzdykova Chief Financial Officer
Neil Longfellow Chairman
Russell Francis Banham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-20.07%7 357
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-17.05%1 449
ENERGY FUELS INC.-17.60%990
DENISON MINES CORP.-20.69%905
LARGO INC.-20.73%459
PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED-20.00%114