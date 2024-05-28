28 May

National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" JSC ("Kazatomprom" or "the Company") announces that its reviewed, unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and notes for the first three months ended 31 March 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), are now available on the Company's website at: www.kazatomprom.kz.

Interim three-months and nine-months financial reporting is not a London Stock Exchange ("LSE") or Astana International Exchange ("AIX") listing requirement for Kazatomprom. However, the Company must prepare financial statements each quarter to fulfil certain obligations for its debt securities listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange ("KASE"), under existing loan covenants, and to meet regulatory requirements under local laws in Kazakhstan. Once the financial statements are filed with the local regulatory bodies, they become publicly available and are therefore part of the Company's disclosure record. Fulfillment of the abovementioned covenants does not require the preparation of an accompanying Operating and Financial Review ("OFR") to the interim reporting obligations.

The Company expects to release its 2Q24 Operations and Trading Update and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements with an independent auditor's review for the three and six months with an accompanying OFR for the six months ended 30 June 2024 in August 2024.

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the Company's attributable production representing approximately 20% of global primary uranium production in 2023. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets. All of the Company's mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and extract uranium using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environment standards.

Kazatomprom securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. As the national atomic company in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Group's primary customers are operators of nuclear generation capacity, and the principal export markets for the Group's products are China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe and North America. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term contracts, short-term contracts, as well as in the spot market, directly from its headquarters in Astana, Kazakhstan, and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, Trade House KazakAtom AG (THK).

