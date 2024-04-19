19 April

Kazatomprom, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, plans to carry out large-scale work as part of the environmental campaign "Taza Kazakhstan" (Clean Kazakhstan).

"Kazatomprom annually conducts various ecological activities and works on area improvement in the regions of its presence. Our main goal is to form an ecological culture among employees and attract their attention to maintaining the cleanliness of territories in cities and regions. Over the next four years, we plan to plant more than 30 million seedlings," said Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom.

In order to support local communities, Kazatomprom enterprises regularly implement social initiatives, including providing support to the population in solving issues of district improvement, actively participate in ecological activities and clean-up days. Employees also carry out landscaping work on the territories of mines and other production facilities.

Environmental protection is an integral part of Kazatomprom's activities and its approach to sustainable development management. The Company recognizes its responsibility for the impact on the environment, health, safety and quality of life of the population and takes all necessary measures to ensure environmental safety, preserve the natural environment in places of production, use natural resources rationally and minimize environmental impact.

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the Company's attributable production representing approximately 20% of global primary uranium production in 2023. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets. All of the Company's mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and extract uranium using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environment standards.

Kazatomprom securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. As the national atomic company in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Group's primary customers are operators of nuclear generation capacity, and the principal export markets for the Group's products are China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe and North America. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term contracts, short-term contracts, as well as in the spot market, directly from its headquarters in Astana, Kazakhstan, and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, Trade House KazakAtom AG (THK).

