13 October

NAC Kazatomprom JSC ("Kazatomprom" or the "Company") announces the results of the "Murager" social educational scholarship program. This program aims to support applicants, college graduates and undergraduate students in the regions of the Company's presence.

As part of the project, Kazatomprom provided educational grants that cover studying cost for one year at technical universities and colleges in Kazakhstan in such areas as uranium production and mining, geological exploration, nuclear fuel cycle, science, energy, ecology and environmental protection (HSE).

The competitive selection started on May 22 this year and was carried out in two stages. At the first stage, applications were received from candidates which were assessed according to compliance with general and social indicators requirements. The second stage was writing a motivational essay, which was evaluated by independent experts.

According to the results of the competition, 34 participants from Turkestan, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions received educational grants to study at Kazakh educational institutions. Among them, 6 applied to study at colleges, 27 applied to universities, and 1 applicant received the opportunity to continue studying at the university at the Company's expense.

"One of the priority objectives of the "Murager" program is to popularize technical professions in Kazakhstan with the aim of further employment at our enterprises", said Alibek Aldongarov, Kazatomprom's Chief HR and HSE Officer. "We are facing the task to bring up and pass on knowledge to a new generation. The first year of the program showed that we were able to awaken young people's interest in technical professions, so the Company will consistently continue working in this direction".

To date, applicants who have passed the competitive selection and received the scholarship have gone through the procedure of processing documents and concluding tripartite agreements with educational institutions.

In addition, based on their performance during the study period, finalists will have the opportunity to extend educational scholarship for subsequent academic years.

The full list of 2023 participants is available on the official website of the program www.murager.kazatomprom.kz. In general, more than 3,000 unique users visited the website from the beginning of accepting applications until the completion of the competition.

For more details, please contact:

Public Relations and Media Inquiries

Gazhaiyp Kumisbek, PR Chief Expert

Tel.: +7 7172 45 80 22

Email: pr@kazatomprom.kz

Investor Relations Inquiries

Botagoz Muldagaliyeva, IR Director

Tel.: +7 7172 45 81 80 / 69

Email: ir@kazatomprom.kz

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the largest uranium producer in the world with natural uranium production in proportion to the Company's participatory interest in the amount of about 22% of the total global primary uranium production in 2022. The group has the largest uranium reserve base in the industry. Kazatomprom, together with subsidiaries, affiliates and joint organizations, is developing 26 deposits combined into 14 uranium mining enterprises. All uranium mining enterprises are located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and when mine uranium use in-situ recovery technology, paying particular attention to best HSE practices and means (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).

Kazatomprom's securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Kazatomprom is the National Atomic Company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the main customers of the group are operators of nuclear generating capacities, and the main export markets for products are China, South and East Asia, North America and Europe. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market directly from its corporate centre in Astana, Kazakhstan, as well as through a trading subsidiary in Switzerland, Trading House KazakAtom (THK).

For more information, please, visit our website www.kazatomprom.kz

