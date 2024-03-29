29 March

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom discussed development of global nuclear energy at the first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels (Belgium) and the ATOMEXPO 2024 International Forum in Sochi (Russian Federation).

The summit сo-chaired by Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo and IAEA's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi focused on nuclear energy's role in sustainable development, energy security, and economic growth.

During the roundtable on "Securing the Fuel Supply Chain", Mr. Meirzhan Yussupov, Kazatomprom's CEO, emphasized Kazakhstan's pivotal role in the global uranium supply chain and the country's leading position in uranium production, providing 40% of the world's supply.

"Nuclear energy will continue to play an important role as a clean and cost-effective source of energy. In 2023, more than 20 countries signed a declaration to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050. This will be critical to achieve the Paris Agreement's goals to reduce CO 2 emissions worldwide. Kazatomprom aims to expand the geography of its global clients base and meet future needs through exploration of new deposits and replenishment of the resource base" - said Meirzhan Yussupov.

ATOMEXPO Forum was also dedicated to discuss the development of nuclear energy. A lot of attention was paid to sustainable development issues.

During the plenary session "Clean Energy: Creating the Future Together," the CEO of Kazatomprom emphasized that Kazatomprom will continue to take an active part in ensuring stable and reliable uranium supplies for nuclear power plants around the world. He also highlighted the importance of implementing ESG principles and the Company's efforts to reduce environmental impact of its operations.

Withing the framework of these events, Kazatomprom's Management held meetings with international partners where the parties discussed potential cooperation and perspectives for development in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy.

For further information, please contact:

Kazatomprom Public Relations and Media Inquiries

Askar Atagulin, Director of Public Relations

Tel: +7 (7172) 45 80 63

Email: pr@kazatomprom.kz

Kazatomprom Investor Relations Inquiries

Botagoz Muldagaliyeva, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +7 (7172) 45 81 80

Email: ir@kazatomprom.kz

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the Company's attributable production representing approximately 20% of global primary uranium production in 2023. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets. All of the Company's mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and extract uranium using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environment standards.

Kazatomprom securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. As the national atomic company in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Group's primary customers are operators of nuclear generation capacity, and the principal export markets for the Group's products are China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe and North America. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term contracts, short-term contracts, as well as in the spot market, directly from its headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, Trade House KazakAtom AG (THK).

For more information, please see the Company website at www.kazatomprom.kz

Forward-looking statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication or document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. THE INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO ANY PROJECTIONS PRESENTED HEREIN IS BASED ON A NUMBER OF ASSUMPTIONS ABOUT FUTURE EVENTS AND IS SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC AND COMPETITIVE UNCERTAINTY AND OTHER CONTINGENCIES, NONE OF WHICH CAN BE PREDICTED WITH ANY CERTAINTY AND SOME OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCES THAT THE PROJECTIONS WILL BE REALISED, AND ACTUAL RESULTS MAY BE HIGHER OR LOWER THAN THOSE INDICATED. NONE OF THE COMPANY NOR ITS SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, ADVISORS OR AFFILIATES, OR ANY REPRESENTATIVES OR AFFILIATES OF THE FOREGOING, ASSUMES RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE PROJECTIONS PRESENTED HEREIN. The information contained in this communication or document, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date hereof and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to such information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.