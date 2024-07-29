29 July

The management of NAC Kazatomprom JSC (hereinafter - Kazatomprom, the Company) visited the RSE Institute of Nuclear Physics (hereinafter - the Institute of Nuclear Physics, INP) in Almaty. During the visit, Kazatomprom representatives got acquainted with the key aspects of the scientific and production activities of the INP.

The Institute of Nuclear Physics is a unique scientific research organisation in Kazakhstan performing R&D in the field of civil nuclear energy with a full cycle of scientific research and development work, i.e. fundamental, applied research, technology development and production. The only stationary research nuclear BWR-K reactor in Kazakhstan operates at INP, where fundamental research, in-reactor materials science tests, and neutron activation analysis are carried out, and medical radioisotopes and gamma sources for industrial use are produced.

The visit included an exhibition of "hot chambers" equipped with remote-controlled manipulators that allow working with radioactive materials in a safe environment. Another exhibit was the production of radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and therapy of cancer.

In addition, the delegation visited the INP Centre for Integrated Environmental Research, which is one of the leading centres in the field of radioecological monitoring. Exhibits here consisted of equipment and methods for analysing composition of radionuclides and rare earth elements.

Representatives of Kazatomprom and the Institute of Nuclear Physics discussed the prospects for joint research projects covering both the civil nuclear industry and rare and rare earth metals. The parties expressed interest in implementing joint initiatives aimed at developing innovative technologies incentivising innovation.

"We see great opportunities for further collaboration with the Institute of Nuclear Physics. Joint research and development can significantly strengthen our position and promote the introduction of advanced technologies in the civil nuclear industry. This partnership will also create a platform for knowledge exchange, which will contribute both to the development of our company and to strengthening the scientific potential of the country,"said Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom.

Sayabek Sakhiyev, Director General of the Institute of Nuclear Physics, noted that the INP actively develops and implements civil nuclear industry technology. The Institute produces about 75% of domestic radiopharmaceuticals and supplies them to the country's medical institutions. Since June of this year, exports of molybdenum-99/technetium-99 generators to the Kyrgyz Republic have begun under an agreement with the IAEA. In addition, the Institute produces and exports isotope cobalt-57 for industrial use to Russia, Germany, USA and France, with plans to expand deliveries to Turkey.

Kazatomprom continues to actively develop partnerships with leading research institutes, striving to enhance its capabilities in the field of nuclear technology and progress in scientific research, which confirms the Company's commitment to innovation and sustainable development.

