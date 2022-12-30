National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom headed the “Best ESG disclosure” rating according to PricewaterhouseCoopers

30 December

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has announced the winners of the best Kazakh companies rating by the level of ESG disclosure in annual reports for 2021. The list of 50 companies with the best disclosure practices in the field of sustainable development is formed annually, and only the strongest are nominated in the TOP 10 of the ESG Disclosure Rating. In 2022, NAC Kazatomprom JSC (hereinafter - Kazatomprom or the Company) became its leader.

Disclosure of information on environmental, social and governance aspects is a call of the time and the global community, contributing to long-term and sustainable business development. Qualitative disclosure of ESG information allows us to identify significant risks and opportunities of the current business model, which contributes to more effective adaptation to new challenges. Today, ESG indicators are increasingly influencing the investment attractiveness of a company in the global market, and their disclosure is also becoming an important factor in access to capital markets.

The PwC rating is based on the results of a study that evaluates the quality, completeness and availability of ESG information in the public reporting of Kazakh companies.

Since 2019, Kazatomprom has been reporting information on approaches to sustainable development management and contribution to the achievement of the UN Global Sustainable Development Goals. With the independent assurance of non-financial information disclosed in the integrated annual report for 2021, the Company's ESG team ensured full compliance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative): Core Option, and also improved the quality of disclosure in accordance with the best international practices.

It should be noted that last year, Kazatomprom was second in the TOP 10 of PwC's ESG Disclosure Rating. The improvement of the Company's position is due to the fact that for Kazatomprom, the development and improvement of sustainable development practices is a significant factor in ensuring the long-term stability and competitiveness of the Company, as well as its ability to create additional value for all stakeholders, making a significant contribution to the sustainable development of the country, society and the uranium industry.

https://www.pwc.com/kz/en/assets/esg/esg-disclosure-rating.pdf

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the largest uranium producer in the world with natural uranium production in proportion to the Company's participatory interest in the amount of about 24% of the total global primary uranium production in 2021. The group has the largest uranium reserve base in the industry. Kazatomprom, together with subsidiaries, affiliates and joint organizations, is developing 26 deposits combined into 14 uranium-mining enterprises. All uranium mining enterprises are located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and when mine uranium use in-situ recovery technology, paying particular attention to best HSE practices and means (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).

Kazatomprom's securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Kazatomprom is the National Atomic Company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the main customers of the group are operators of nuclear generating capacities, and the main export markets for products are China, South and East Asia, North America and Europe. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market directly from its corporate centre in Astana, Kazakhstan, as well as through a trading subsidiary in Switzerland, Trading House KazakAtom (THK).

For more information, please, visit our website http://www.kazatomprom.kz

Forward Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this message or document are statements regarding the future. Statements regarding the future reflect the Company's current expectations and estimates regarding its financial condition, results of operations, plans, goals, future results and activities. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements before which, after which or where words such as "goal", "believe", "expect", "intend", "possibly", "anticipate", "evaluate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "may" and other words and terms of a similar meaning or their negative forms are used.

Such statements regarding the future include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the control of the Company, which may lead to the fact that the actual results, indicators or achievements of the Company will significantly differ from the expected results, indicators or achievements expressed or implied by such statements regarding the future. Such statements regarding the future are based on numerous assumptions regarding the current and future business strategy of the Company and the conditions in which it will operate in the future.

INFORMATION ON THE ESTIMATES CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT ARE BASED ON SEVERAL ASSUMPTIONS ABOUT FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC AND COMPETITIVE UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER CONVENTIONALITIES, NONE OF WHICH CAN NOT BE PREDICTED WITH CERTAINTY AND SOME OF WHICH ARE OUTSIDE OF THE COMPANY'S CONTROL. THERE CAN NOT BE ANY WARRANTY THAT THE ESTIMATES WILL BE REALIZED AND THE ACTUAL RESULTS MAY BE ABOVE OR BELOW THAN SPECIFIED. NONE OF THE COMPANY - NO SHAREHOLDERS, NO DIRECTORS, NO OFFICERS, NO EMPLOYEES, NO CONSULTANTS, NO AFFILIATES NOR ANY REPRESENTATIVES OR AFFILIATES LISTED ABOVE BEAR RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE ESTIMATES PRESENTED IN THIS DOCUMENT.

The information contained in this message or document, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the future, is applicable only as of the date of this document and is not intended to provide any guarantees regarding future results The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to disseminate updates or changes to such information, including financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any changes that it may make to information arising from changes in the Company's expectations, changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements regarding the future are based, or in other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document.