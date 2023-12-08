8 December

A forum on digitalization of industrial safety in Kazatomprom was held in Shymkent. Managers and employees of subsidiaries and affiliates of the nuclear holding attended the event. The forum participants discussed the issues of introducing automation and digitalization in the field of industrial safety, occupational health and environmental protection, as well as radiation and nuclear safety.

KAP Technology LLP (IT integrator of the nuclear holding), a subsidiary of Kazatomprom, presented plans for development of eKAP and eKAP HSE information systems in the field of industrial safety, namely, automation of processes for managing the admission of personnel to high-risk work.

"The safety and health of each employee are Kazatomprom's top priorities. The company applies a whole range of measures and best world practices to prevent accidents, and systematically works on improving the safety culture of the personnel at all enterprises of the nuclear holding. The Vision Zero concept is a key element of the safety policy.The goal of concept is reducing the level of injuries at work to zero. To achieve this goal, Kazatomprom enterprises regularly improve industrial safety and occupational health programs, introduce modern automated and digital systems, ensuring the safety of people and environment", noted Mukhit Magazhanov, Chief General Affairs Officer of Kazatomprom.

In addition, the capabilities of a video analytics system in production were presented at the forum. The digital solution allows one to identify and recognize employees, monitor the situation on site, and monitor staff compliance with safety regulations and occupational health standards. With the help of analytics, industrial specialists can identify potentially dangerous situations and use the system to investigate incidents.

"These projects will automate processes such as pre-shift medical examination, pre-shift and post-shift medical check-up, issuing an electronic permit for high-risk work, recording hazardous conditions and actions and undergoing training", commented Nikolay Melnikov, General Director of KAP Technology LLP.

Moreover, the SAP EHSM information system was presented at the forum. The project helps to improve environmental, labor and health protection, build a safe working environment and reduce accidents and incidents at work.

Digital innovations will allow the nuclear holding to increase the efficiency of industrial safety and ensure the company's competitiveness.

