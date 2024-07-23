23 July

JSC National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" ("Kazatomprom" or "the Company") informs about the changes in its shareholders structure.

On 20 July 2024 the off-market transaction between the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Samruk-Kazyna JSC on the purchase of Kazatomprom shares to the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan was executed. As a result of this transaction, Samruk-Kazyna's share decreased from 75% to 62.99336549%. According to the shareholder register data maintained by the Central Securities Depository of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the 12.00663451% equity stake sold by Samruk-Kazyna JSC now belongs to the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As the National Bank informed in its initial official statement, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan decided to purchase the Company's shares to the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan in order to finance the governmental budget.

Kazatomprom's free float has not been affected and remains at 25% with a dual listing at the London Stock Exchange and Astana International Exchange.

The Company's shareholders structure is currently as follows:

Shares and GDRs % Samruk-Kazyna JSC 163,377,456 62.99336549% Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan 31,140,000 12.00663451% Free-float 64,839,152 25% Total 259,356,608 100%

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Inquiries

Botagoz Muldagaliyeva, Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +7 7172 45 81 80 / 69

Email: ir@kazatomprom.kz

Public Relations and Media Inquiries

Askar Atagulin, Director, Public Relations

Tel: +7 7172 45 80 63

Email: pr@kazatomprom.kz

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the Company's attributable production representing approximately 20% of global primary uranium production in 2023. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets. All of the Company's mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and extract uranium using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environment standards.

Kazatomprom securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. As the national atomic company in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Group's primary customers are operators of nuclear generation capacity, and the principal export markets for the Group's products are China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe and North America. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term contracts, short-term contracts, as well as in the spot market, directly from its headquarters in Astana, Kazakhstan, and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, Trade House KazakAtom AG (THK).

For more information, please see the Company website at www.kazatomprom.kz.

Forward-looking statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication or document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future.

THE INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO ANY PROJECTIONS PRESENTED HEREIN IS BASED ON A NUMBER OF ASSUMPTIONS ABOUT FUTURE EVENTS AND IS SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC AND COMPETITIVE UNCERTAINTY AND OTHER CONTINGENCIES, NONE OF WHICH CAN BE PREDICTED WITH ANY CERTAINTY AND SOME OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCES THAT THE PROJECTIONS WILL BE REALISED, AND ACTUAL RESULTS MAY BE HIGHER OR LOWER THAN THOSE INDICATED. NONE OF THE COMPANY NOR ITS SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, ADVISORS OR AFFILIATES, OR ANY REPRESENTATIVES OR AFFILIATES OF THE FOREGOING, ASSUMES RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE PROJECTIONS PRESENTED HEREIN.

The information contained in this communication or document, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date hereof and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to such information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.