National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom's 2021 integrated annual report received 5 stars (the highest rating) in the RAEX rating

16 January

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (hereinafter referred to as "Kazatomprom" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Integrated Annual Report for 2021 was awarded the highest rating for the quality and completeness of non-financial information disclosures, receiving 5 stars, and was among the best of RAEX annual reports ratings. It should be noted that Kazatomprom became the only Kazakh company that received the maximum score of the competition.

At the same time, the Company's participation in the RAEX in 2022 became the second in a row. During the year, the Company managed to upgrade its rating from 4 to 5 stars due to the commitment to support the global sustainability agenda, the continuous improvement of ESG practices and the efforts of Kazatomprom ESG team to improve the quality of non-financial information disclosures.

The competition of annual reports of the RAEX agency (RAEX-Analytics), which compiles rankings, conducts industry and market research and assigns non-credit ratings, is one of the most famous in the CIS and is held annually.

As part of the annual report competition, the RAEX evaluated the public non-financial statements for 2021 of 158 companies and organizations. Annual reports were analyzed and, according to the methodology, were classified per five rating classes, where 5 stars is the highest quality and 1 star is the satisfactory quality of the annual report. According to the RAEX, the level of reports submitted in this competition was the best in the last 6 years.

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the largest uranium producer in the world with natural uranium production in proportion to the Company's participatory interest in the amount of about 24% of the total global primary uranium production in 2021. The group has the largest uranium reserve base in the industry. Kazatomprom, together with subsidiaries, affiliates and joint organizations, is developing 26 deposits combined into 14 uranium-mining enterprises. All uranium mining enterprises are located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and when mine uranium use in-situ recovery technology, paying particular attention to best HSE practices and means (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).

Kazatomprom's securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Kazatomprom is the National Atomic Company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the main customers of the group are operators of nuclear generating capacities, and the main export markets for products are China, South and East Asia, North America and Europe. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market directly from its corporate centre in Astana, Kazakhstan, as well as through a trading subsidiary in Switzerland, Trading House KazakAtom (THK).

For more information, please, visit our website http://www.kazatomprom.kz

