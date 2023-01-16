Advanced search
    KZAP   KZ1C00001619

NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM

(KZAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
13510.02 KZT   -1.24%
National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom's 2021 integrated annual report received 5 stars (the highest rating) in the RAEX rating

01/16/2023
16 January

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (hereinafter referred to as "Kazatomprom" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Integrated Annual Report for 2021 was awarded the highest rating for the quality and completeness of non-financial information disclosures, receiving 5 stars, and was among the best of RAEX annual reports ratings. It should be noted that Kazatomprom became the only Kazakh company that received the maximum score of the competition.

At the same time, the Company's participation in the RAEX in 2022 became the second in a row. During the year, the Company managed to upgrade its rating from 4 to 5 stars due to the commitment to support the global sustainability agenda, the continuous improvement of ESG practices and the efforts of Kazatomprom ESG team to improve the quality of non-financial information disclosures.

The competition of annual reports of the RAEX agency (RAEX-Analytics), which compiles rankings, conducts industry and market research and assigns non-credit ratings, is one of the most famous in the CIS and is held annually.

As part of the annual report competition, the RAEX evaluated the public non-financial statements for 2021 of 158 companies and organizations. Annual reports were analyzed and, according to the methodology, were classified per five rating classes, where 5 stars is the highest quality and 1 star is the satisfactory quality of the annual report. According to the RAEX, the level of reports submitted in this competition was the best in the last 6 years.

For more information, please contact:

Kazatomprom Investor Relations Inquiries

Yerlan Magzumov, Director, Investor Relations

Tel.: +7 7172 45 81 80 / 69

Email: ir@kazatomprom.kz

Kazatomprom Public Relations and Media Inquiries

Sabina Kumurbekova, Director, Government and Public Relations

Gazhaiyp Kumisbek, Chief Expert, Government and Public Relations

Tel.: +7 7172 45 80 22

Email: pr@kazatomprom.kz

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the largest uranium producer in the world with natural uranium production in proportion to the Company's participatory interest in the amount of about 24% of the total global primary uranium production in 2021. The group has the largest uranium reserve base in the industry. Kazatomprom, together with subsidiaries, affiliates and joint organizations, is developing 26 deposits combined into 14 uranium-mining enterprises. All uranium mining enterprises are located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and when mine uranium use in-situ recovery technology, paying particular attention to best HSE practices and means (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).

Kazatomprom's securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Kazatomprom is the National Atomic Company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the main customers of the group are operators of nuclear generating capacities, and the main export markets for products are China, South and East Asia, North America and Europe. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market directly from its corporate centre in Astana, Kazakhstan, as well as through a trading subsidiary in Switzerland, Trading House KazakAtom (THK).

For more information, please, visit our website http://www.kazatomprom.kz

Forward Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this message or document are statements regarding the future. Statements regarding the future reflect the Company's current expectations and estimates regarding its financial condition, results of operations, plans, goals, future results and activities. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements before which, after which or where words such as "goal", "believe", "expect", "intend", "possibly", "anticipate", "evaluate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "may" and other words and terms of a similar meaning or their negative forms are used.

Such statements regarding the future include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the control of the Company, which may lead to the fact that the actual results, indicators or achievements of the Company will significantly differ from the expected results, indicators or achievements expressed or implied by such statements regarding the future. Such statements regarding the future are based on numerous assumptions regarding the current and future business strategy of the Company and the conditions in which it will operate in the future.

INFORMATION ON THE ESTIMATES CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT ARE BASED ON SEVERAL ASSUMPTIONS ABOUT FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC AND COMPETITIVE UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER CONVENTIONALITIES, NONE OF WHICH CAN NOT BE PREDICTED WITH CERTAINTY AND SOME OF WHICH ARE OUTSIDE OF THE COMPANY'S CONTROL. THERE CAN NOT BE ANY WARRANTY THAT THE ESTIMATES WILL BE REALIZED AND THE ACTUAL RESULTS MAY BE ABOVE OR BELOW THAN SPECIFIED. NONE OF THE COMPANY - NO SHAREHOLDERS, NO DIRECTORS, NO OFFICERS, NO EMPLOYEES, NO CONSULTANTS, NO AFFILIATES NOR ANY REPRESENTATIVES OR AFFILIATES LISTED ABOVE BEAR RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE ESTIMATES PRESENTED IN THIS DOCUMENT.

The information contained in this message or document, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the future, is applicable only as of the date of this document and is not intended to provide any guarantees regarding future results The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to disseminate updates or changes to such information, including financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any changes that it may make to information arising from changes in the Company's expectations, changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements regarding the future are based, or in other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NAK Kazatomprom AO published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 958 B 2 074 M 2 074 M
Net income 2022 253 B 548 M 548 M
Net cash 2022 134 B 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 3 504 B 7 584 M 7 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 100%
