National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom's 2022 Analyst Day Replay

On 26 October 2022, JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom ("Kazatomprom" or "the Company") hosted its first analyst day since the Global Pandemic began in March 2020. The event was hosted at the Company's corporate headquarters in Astana, Kazakhstan, with presentations and discussions covering various company and industry developments.

Following introductory remarks by Mr. Neil Longfellow, the Chair of Kazatomprom's Board of Directors, the Company provided a formal introduction to its new Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Yerzhan Mukanov, followed by uranium market and product transportation updates by Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Askar Batyrbayev, and a financial overview by Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Kamila Syzdykova. In an effort to assist analysts and investors by providing general answers to key modeling questions, Mrs. Syzdykova presented attendees with a short workshop that offered high-level examples and illustrations for consideration, including theoretical future production capacity and related capital spending intensity trends in the context of the value-focused strategy, the complex calculation of cost of sales and company valuation concerns.

The live Analyst Day was attended by several members of the investment community and for those unable to join in person, the event was broadcast live and recorded. The recording of the event is now available on the Company's YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWVl4a-TECA

The English transcript and slide deck can be found under Details for the Analysts' Day event on the Company's IR calendar page:

https://www.kazatomprom.kz/en/investors/kalendar_korporativnih_sobitii?quarter=4&year=2022

A Russian version of the transcript will be made available on 07 November, 2022.

A copy of this announcement is available at www.kazatomprom.kz.

Kazatomprom is the largest uranium producer in the world with natural uranium production in proportion to the Company's participatory interest in the amount of about 24% of the total global primary uranium production in 2021. The group has the largest uranium reserve base in the industry. Kazatomprom, together with subsidiaries, affiliates and joint organizations, is developing 26 deposits combined into 14 uranium-mining enterprises. All uranium mining enterprises are located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and when mine uranium use in-situ recovery technology, paying particular attention to best HSE practices and means (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).

Kazatomprom's securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Kazatomprom is the National Atomic Company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the main customers of the group are operators of nuclear generating capacities, and the main export markets for products are China, South and East Asia, North America and Europe. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market directly from its corporate centre in Astana, Kazakhstan, as well as through a trading subsidiary in Switzerland, Trading House KazakAtom (THK).

For more information, please, visit our website http://www.kazatomprom.kz

