    KZAP   KZ1C00001619

NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM

(KZAP)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
12700.00 KZT   -1.04%
National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom's CEO Yerzhan Mukanov in the program "Economics with Alisher Kozhasbayev" on the KHABAR 24 channel

11/11/2022 | 06:32am EST
11 November

On November 10, CEO of Kazatomprom Yerzhan Mukanov spoke live on Khabar24 TV channel in the "Economics with Alisher Kozhasbayev" program.

During the interview, the head of the nuclear holding told about the current situation in the nuclear industry, Kazatomprom's place and role in the world market, the key principles of the Company's corporate governance, and answered the host's questions.

Watch the recording of the program here.

The program will be repeated on Saturday, November 12, at 12:15 p.m. on Khabar24 TV.

Disclaimer

NAK Kazatomprom AO published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
06:32aNational Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom's CEO Yerzhan Mukanov in the program "Economics ..
11/08NAC Kazatomprom JSC Announces Board Changes
11/04National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom's 2022 Analyst Day Replay
10/26Transcript : JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom - Analyst/Investor Day
10/10National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom's 2022 Analyst Day and Mine Tour
10/07National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom Presents at TD Securities Virtual Uranium Confer..
10/04National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom Presents at Bloor Street Capital Virtual Uranium..
09/30National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom management took part in the IAEA General Confere..
09/21National Atomic Kazatomprom : Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of NAC Kazatom..
09/14National Atomic Kazatomprom : NAC Kazatomprom announces appointment of Y. Mukanov CEO of t..
Financials
Sales 2022 956 B 2 046 M 2 046 M
Net income 2022 281 B 602 M 602 M
Net cash 2022 123 B 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 3 294 B 7 050 M 7 050 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12 700,00 KZT
Average target price 17 154,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yerzhan Mukanov Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Kamila Syzdykova Chief Financial Officer
Neil Longfellow Chairman
Russell Francis Banham Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Kasher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-24.81%7 050
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-8.52%1 577
ENERGY FUELS INC.1.86%1 160
DENISON MINES CORP.-5.75%1 009
LARGO INC.-44.45%312
PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED-12.50%115