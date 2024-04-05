5 April

Concerning the flood situation in Kazakhstan, National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC hereby informs that the majority of the Company's uranium mines are located in remote areas of the South regions of Kazakhstan with minimal risk of flooding. The flood situation has not affected the Company's uranium mining, processing and transportation activities to date. All the enterprises are operating without any disruptions.

Despite the fact that the regions of the Company's presence have not been affected, Kazatomprom cannot afford to be idle. The Company's employees provided support to flood victims and transferred a one-day salary to help affected residents.

"We empathise with the plight in Kazakhstan resulting from the severe flood situation in some regions of our country. As an act of solidarity and support, the Company's employees decided to transfer a one-day salary to the fund for the affected regions as a contribution to support those who are in trouble. On behalf of the Company and myself, I express compassion to all people that have been affected and I hope that the impact of spring floods will be swiftly reversed", - Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom.

The Company has carried out necessary measures to prevent possible emergencies, and constantly monitors the flood situation in close cooperation with local and national emergency authorities.

Kazatomprom being a socially responsible company is providing assistance with equipment and necessary materials. The Company will also provide financial aid for the restoration of infrastructure, housing and social facilities in the affected regions.

