National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom will develop its own deposit of rare metals

A subsidiary of Kazatomprom - Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC (hereinafter - UMP) has received a license for exploration of solid minerals at the Verkhny Irgiz deposit in the Aktobe region. To assess and confirm the reserves and resources of rare metals (tantalum, niobium, beryllium), the company will conduct geological exploration of the subsoil at the site.

The project will allow the atomic holding to provide the existing production with its own mineral resource base, reduce the cost of final finished products, increase economic efficiency and create new jobs.

National Atomic Company has extensive experience and a level of competence, and also possesses modern technologies for obtaining high-purity rare and rare-earth metals (hereinafter - RM and REM). UMP is a unique enterprise in Kazakhstan and one of the world's recognized producers of uranium, beryllium, tantalum and niobium products. The plant is the only one in the CIS and one of the largest enterprises in the world with a full production cycle from processing tantalum, niobium and beryllium to the production of high-quality finished products. RM and REM and their compounds have unique properties and are widely used in various sectors of the economy - aviation, space technology and rocket engineering, nuclear industry, medicine, instrumentation science, electronics, mechanical engineering and metallurgy.

Kazatomprom adopted a program of scientific and technological development in the field of RM and REM for 2022-2029 in order to create new types of products, improve technologies for the associated extraction of useful valuable components at enterprises, and organize knowledge-intensive industries.

The document provides for measures to expand the raw material base, develop and introduce new technologies, develop scientific studies and innovations, as well as create a system for training highly qualified personnel.

The implementation of these tasks will increase the competitiveness of the atomic holding, obtain products with high added value, create a high-tech RM and REM industry in Kazakhstan, making a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

About Ulba Metallurgical Plant

Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC is one of the world's recognized producers of uranium, beryllium, tantalum and niobium products for the needs of nuclear power, electronics, metallurgical industry and other fields of activity. The enterprise is a part of the National Atomic Company Kazatomprom.

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the largest uranium producer in the world with natural uranium production in proportion to the Company's participatory interest in the amount of about 22% of the total global primary uranium production in 2022. The group has the largest uranium reserve base in the industry. Kazatomprom, together with subsidiaries, affiliates and joint organizations, is developing 26 deposits combined into 14 uranium mining enterprises. All uranium mining enterprises are located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and when mine uranium use in-situ recovery technology, paying particular attention to best HSE practices and means (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).

Kazatomprom's securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Kazatomprom is the National Atomic Company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the main customers of the group are operators of nuclear generating capacities, and the main export markets for products are China, South and East Asia, North America and Europe. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market directly from its corporate centre in Astana, Kazakhstan, as well as through a trading subsidiary in Switzerland, Trading House KazakAtom (THK).

For more information, please, visit our website www.kazatomprom.kz.

