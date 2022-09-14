National Atomic Kazatomprom : NAC Kazatomprom announces appointment of Y. Mukanov CEO of the company and convening extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
09/14/2022 | 11:20am EDT
NAC Kazatomprom announces appointment of Y. Mukanov CEO of the company and convening extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
14.09.22 21:09
/KASE, September 14, 2022/ - NAC Kazatomprom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated September 14, 2022: quote JSC National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" ("Kazatomprom" or "the Company") announces that today the Company's Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Yerzhan Mukanov as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chair of Kazatomprom's Management Board. Mr. Mukanov, who has been acting CEO since July and Chief Operations Officer since March 2022, brings a great deal of expertise to his new position, having years of experience within the nuclear industry. He has served in numerous nuclear industry roles over his 23-year career, starting as an engineer of the laboratory of special methods of enrichment and hydrometallurgy at the Institute of Metallurgy and Enrichment under the Republic of Kazakhstan Academy of Sciences, joining the Kazatomprom Group in 2006 first as a process engineer at JV KATCO LLP, then as production development coordinator at AREVA Mines, before moving through senior executive positions in Kazatomprom's subsidiaries and affiliates including JV KATCO LLP, Kazatomprom-SaUran LLP, Karatau LLP and Semizbay-U LLP. unquote The full press release is available on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZAP/kzap_relizs_140922.pdf [2022-09-14]
