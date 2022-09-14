Advanced search
    KZAP   KZ1C00001619

NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM

(KZAP)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
15446.00 KZT   +3.32%
11:20aNATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : NAC Kazatomprom announces appointment of Y. Mukanov CEO of the company and convening extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
04:43aKazatomprom's COO Takes On Permanent CEO Role
MT
09/12NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : Information Statement
PU
National Atomic Kazatomprom : NAC Kazatomprom announces appointment of Y. Mukanov CEO of the company and convening extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

09/14/2022 | 11:20am EDT
14.09.22 21:09
/KASE, September 14, 2022/ - NAC Kazatomprom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated September 14, 2022: quote JSC National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" ("Kazatomprom" or "the Company") announces that today the Company's Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Yerzhan Mukanov as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chair of Kazatomprom's Management Board. Mr. Mukanov, who has been acting CEO since July and Chief Operations Officer since March 2022, brings a great deal of expertise to his new position, having years of experience within the nuclear industry. He has served in numerous nuclear industry roles over his 23-year career, starting as an engineer of the laboratory of special methods of enrichment and hydrometallurgy at the Institute of Metallurgy and Enrichment under the Republic of Kazakhstan Academy of Sciences, joining the Kazatomprom Group in 2006 first as a process engineer at JV KATCO LLP, then as production development coordinator at AREVA Mines, before moving through senior executive positions in Kazatomprom's subsidiaries and affiliates including JV KATCO LLP, Kazatomprom-SaUran LLP, Karatau LLP and Semizbay-U LLP. unquote The full press release is available on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZAP/kzap_relizs_140922.pdf [2022-09-14]

Kazatomprom JSC published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:19:04 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 960 B 2 032 M 2 032 M
Net income 2022 292 B 618 M 618 M
Net cash 2022 91 878 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 4 006 B 8 478 M 8 478 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 100%
Chart NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM
National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15 446,00 KZT
Average target price 17 859,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mazhit Sharipov Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Yerzhan Mukanov Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Kamila Syzdykova Chief Financial Officer
Neil Longfellow Chairman
Russell Francis Banham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-8.55%8 478
PALADIN ENERGY LTD0.00%1 904
DENISON MINES CORP.4.60%1 134
ENERGY FUELS INC.-2.69%1 129
LARGO INC.-25.94%424
PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED-2.50%132