/KASE, July 20, 2023/ - NAC Kazatomprom JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated July 20, 2023: quote JSC National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" ("Kazatomprom" or "the Company") announces that the payment of dividends for 2022, which began on 17 July 2023 to shareholders of record as of 14 July 2023 (00:00 local time (GMT+6), was completed on 19 July 2023. A total of KZT 200,970,248,407.04 (two hundred billion nine hundred seventy million two hundred forty-eight thousand four hundred and seven tenge 4 tiyn) or KZT 774.88 per one ordinary share (one GDR is equal to one ordinary share) was paid out to the Company's shareholders, according to the decision adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (minutes No. 2 as of 25 May 2023). For further detailed information on the distribution of dividends in various jurisdictions, shareholders should contact their brokers directly. unquote The complete press release is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZAP/kzap_relizs_200723.pdf [2023-07-20]