National Atomic Kazatomprom : The ESG and Sustainable Development agenda is in Kazatomprom's focus

2 June

On June 2, an annual townhall of NAC Kazatomprom JSC (hereinafter - "Kazatomprom" or "Company") was held in Turkestan on the topic "Sustainable development of the uranium mining industry of Kazakhstan". The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Kazatomprom, its subsidiaries and affiliates, large Kazakhstani enterprises and international organizations.

At this platform, the participants discussed the introduction of the principles of sustainable development in the work of the nuclear holding, best practices and successful cases, international initiatives and global trends in the field of ESG. Vice-Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zhandos Nurmaganbetov, Managing Director for Strategy and Asset Management of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Yernat Berdigulov, CEO of Kazatomprom, Yerzhan Mukanov, Chief HR and Digitalization Officer of Kazatomprom, Alibek Aldongarov, representative of the UN Global Compact in Kazakhstan, Dinara Seidzhaparova, Chair of the National ESG club, Aidar Kazybayev shared their expert opinion on the relevant aspects of the agenda.

Environmental, social and corporate governance issues have always been among the main priorities of Kazatomprom. The main directions of the company's sustainable development are environmental responsibility, development of human capital and culture, effective corporate governance, health, safety and environment, economic sustainability, high ethical standards and anti-corruption.

"The fundamental component of the development strategy of the nuclear holding is sustainable development. Following modern trends, Kazatomprom, as the world leader in uranium mining, makes a significant contribution to the preservation of our planet for future generations. The world has realized that momentary consumption and exploitation of natural and human resources are no longer possible. Commitment to ESG principles is the key to business efficiency today," said Yerzhan Mukanov, CEO of Kazatomprom.

Kazatomprom has been guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the provisions of international standards and initiatives for many years. In 2022, the company joined the UN Global Compact. In addition, the nuclear holding received a high ESG rating from the international agency S&P Global Ratings, and according to the results of the PwC study, the company became the leader of the rating for the best disclosure of ESG information.

Kazatomprom plans to play a leading role in the transition of Kazakhstan and the entire planet to clean energy, while remaining committed to its strategy of creating long-term value and observing high standards of environmental and occupational safety. Currently, Kazakhstan's uranium concentrate provides more than 40% of the needs of peaceful nuclear energy and is supplied to almost all countries of the world where nuclear power plants are operated.

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and solve climate problems, Kazatomprom has developed and approved a Strategy for decarbonization and achieving carbon neutrality until 2060. According to a realistic scenario, the company plans to reduce greenhouse emissions by 10-15% by 2030, by 55% by 2045, and fully achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Applying the best international practices in the field of ESG, the Company invests a significant amount of funds in nature protection, and also takes all necessary measures to preserve the natural environment in the locations of enterprises and the rational use of natural resources to minimize the impact on the environment. Occupational safety remains an absolute priority for Kazatomprom. In 2022, the nuclear holding has allocated more than 8 billion tenge for the implementation of occupational health and safety programs and invested more than 1 billion tenge in environmental protection activities.

Kazatomprom makes every effort to protect the health, interests and motivation of its staff.

The atomic holding has a fair system of remuneration, each employee is provided with equal career opportunities. The Company strives to maximize its contribution to the sustainable socio-economic development of the regions of its presence in order to improve the living standards of the local population by implementing socially significant projects, such as the improvement of settlements, the construction of modern children's playgrounds and sports grounds, providing financial assistance to socially vulnerable segments of the population. In 2022, the holding's enterprises allocated more than 2.5 billion tenge for the development of the regions of presence. In addition, Kazatomprom has financed social and charitable projects in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions for a total amount of more than900 million tenge.

"The main capital of our company is its employees. We are interested in maintaining a cohesive team of professionals and creating comfortable working conditions for them. Kazatomprom has developed uniform standards for food, accommodation, workwear, and unified the voluntary health insurance package, which gives all employees of manufacturing enterprises equal opportunities regardless of the level of their position. Improving the level of all aspects of the well-being of the staff and the local population will always be in the focus of our attention" said Alibek Aldongarov, Chief HR and Digitalization Officer of Kazatomprom.

As part of the event, an award ceremony was held for the winners of the competition based on the results of rationalization activities and the photo contest "Sustainable development in Kazatomprom". At the end of the townhall, special thematic panel sessions and training seminars were held, at which invited speakers shared their experience, knowledge and expertise on compliance with ESG principles with the participants.

