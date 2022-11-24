National Atomic Kazatomprom : The Integrated Annual Report of NAC Kazatomprom JSC is platinum award winner at MarCom Awards

24 November

The 2021 Integrated Annual Report of NAC "Kazatomprom" JSC won a platinum (highest) award in "Annual reporting in the field of corporate social responsibility" nomination by MarCom Awards - the prestigious international award.

This nomination determines the world's best annual reports published by the largest global companies in terms of non-financial and corporate social responsibility information disclosure and specializes in evaluating integrated reports, including sustainable development reports. The award confirms the high quality of both the content of report, which delineates all aspects of Kazatomprom's work comprising corporate social responsibility, corporate relations and practices of shareholder engagement, as well as its visual and graphic design - the creative embodiment of Kazatomprom's annual report.

The MarCom Awards Annual Report is one of the major annual competitions in the field of corporate communications, which has been held by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) since 2004. MarCom Awards is assigned for achievements in the field of communications and marketing and is appreciated for unbiased, reliable, independent and timely evaluation. Every year, the competition involves more than 6,500 corporate and marketing communications projects from around the world.

Kazatomprom Integrated Annual Report 2021 is available on the official corporate website via the following links:

https://www.kazatomprom.kz/storage/1e/kazatomprom_iar_2021_engpdf.pdf

https://ar2021.kazatomprom.kz/en/index.html

On investor relations issues

Cory Kos, international consultant of the IR Department

Botagoz Muldagaliyeva, the IR Director

Tel.: +7 7172 45 81 80 / 69

Email: ir@kazatomprom.kz

In PR and Media organizations requests issues

Sabina Kumurbekova, GR&PR Director

Gazhayip Kumisbek, Chief Expert of the GR and PR Department

Tel.: +7 7172 45 80 63

Email: pr@kazatomprom.kz

The information contained in this message or document, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the future, is applicable only as of the date of this document and is not intended to provide any guarantees regarding future results The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to disseminate updates or changes to such information, including financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any changes that it may make to information arising from changes in the Company's expectations, changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements regarding the future are based, or in other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document.