National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom has sold one more non-core assets in the field of solar energy

1 July

On June 29 of this year, an electronic auction was held on the web portal of the state property register to sell 100% of the shares in the Astana Solar LLP. The auction was held in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On the National Welfare Fund' and the Rules for conducting electronic trading on the web portal of the state property register. Previously held 2 stages of bidding, on February 12, 2021, an auction for an increase in the price and on March 12, 2021, an auction for a decrease to 50% of the assessed value, were declared invalid due to the absence of buyers.

The estimated cost of Astana Solar LLP was determined by an independent consultant from the Big Four companies and amounts to 3.4 billion tenge. In accordance with the above Regulations, for the third and subsequent auctions, the object of sale is exhibited using the price reduction method without setting a minimum price. As the result of the third auction, the winner was identified and in accordance with the minutes of the auction, the sale price was 380,649,897 tenge. Currently, a compliance check of a potential buyer is being carried out.

The sale of the enterprise is carried out as a part of of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2021-2025, approved by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

For further information, please contact:

Kazatomprom Investor Relations Inquiries

Cory Kos, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +7 (8) 7172 45 81 80

Email: ir@kazatomprom.kz

Kazatomprom Public Relations and Media Inquiries

Torgyn Mukayeva, Chief Expert of GR & PR Department

Tel: +7 (8) 7172 45 80 63

Email: pr@kazatomprom.kz

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the Company's attributable production representing approximately 23% of global primary uranium production in 2020. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets. All of the Company's mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and mined using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environment standards.

Kazatomprom securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and Astana International Exchange. As the national atomic company in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Group's primary customers are operators of nuclear generation capacity, and the principal export markets for the Group's products are China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe and North America. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term contracts, short-term contracts, as well as in the spot market, directly from its headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, Trade House KazakAtom AG (THK).

For more information, please see the Company website at http://www.kazatomprom.kz

