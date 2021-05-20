National Atomic Kazatomprom : Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

20 May

JSC National Atomic Company 'Kazatomprom' ('Kazatomprom' or 'the Company') announces today the in-absentia voting results on issues of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM'), summed up on 20 May 2021 at 10:30 аm local time (GMT+6).

At the time of the AGM, a total of 259,356,608 shares were outstanding; according to the shareholder register and information on the owners of shares in nominal holding as of 22 April 2021, the total number of voting shares was 223,512,949. Shareholders and their authorized representatives, holding 221,811,147 shares (representing 99.24% of the total number voting shares), submitted their votes. All of the resolutions contained in the AGM agenda were approved by the Company's shareholders.

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Withheld % 1. Approval of the annual financial statements of Kazatomprom (separate and consolidated) for 2020, ending December 31, 2020. 221,811,147 100% nil - nil - 2. Approval of a new edition of the Dividend Policy of Kazatomprom. 206,829,251 93.25% 7,339,431 3.31% 7,642,501 3.44% 3. Approval of the distribution of net income of Kazatomprom for 2020, taking a decision on the payment of dividends on ordinary shares and approval of the amount of dividend per one ordinary share of Kazatomprom, based on 2020 results. 221,811,147 100% nil - nil - 4. Information on shareholders' appeals on the actions of Kazatomprom and its officials and the results of consideration thereof. 221,811,147 100% nil - nil - 5. Information on the amount and structure of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of Kazatomprom. 210,043,859 94.69% 11,511,195 5.19% 256,093 0.12% 6. Approval of amendments and additions to Kazatomprom's Charter. 200,151,521 90.24% 13,472,166 6.07% 8,187,460 3.69% 7. Approval of the rules of payment of remuneration and compensation of expenses to the members of the Board of Directors of Kazatomprom. 201,162,305 90.69% 12,465,860 5.62% 8,182,982 3.69% 8. On other issues of the Board of Directors of Kazatomprom. 201,162,305 90.69% 12,465,860 5.62% 8,182,982 3.69%

On approval of a new edition of the Dividend Policy and payment of dividends for 2020

Shareholders approved a new edition of the Company's Dividend Policy. A summary of key changes to the Dividend Policy is available on Kazatomprom's website at https://www.kazatomprom.kz/ru/investors/devidenti.

Shareholders, guided by the new edition of the Dividend Policy and based on the Company's 2020 financial results, approved a dividend payment in the amount of KZT 578.67 per one ordinary share of Kazatomprom (one GDR is equal to one ordinary share), to be paid from 2020 earnings. The total amount of dividends to be paid is equivalent to approximately KZT 150 billion.

The 2020 dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as at 00:00 local time (GMT+6) on 14 July 2021, with payments to begin on 15 July 2021.

On the composition of the Board of Directors

By the decision of the AGM, the number of representatives on the Company's Board of Directors increased from seven to eight members, and a new board member, Asem Mamutova, was elected as a fourth independent director. Mrs. Mamutova has more than 10 years of experience in the production and sales of non-exchange metals. Since 2013, she has held the position of President of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant JSC, one of the largest metallurgical enterprises in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and a world leader in titanium production.

For further information, please contact:

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Inquiries

Maira Tnymbergenova, Corporate Secretary

Tel: +7 7172 45 81 63

Email: mtnymbergenova@kazatomprom.kz

Kazatomprom Investor Relations Inquiries

Cory Kos, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +7 7172 45 81 80

Email: ir@kazatomprom.kz

Kazatomprom Public Relations and Media Inquiries

Torgyn Mukayeva, Chief Expert, GR & PR

Tel: +7 7172 45 80 63

Email: pr@kazatomprom.kz

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the Company's attributable production representing approximately 23% of global primary uranium production in 2020. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets. All of the Company's mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and mined using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environment standards (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).

Kazatomprom securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and Astana International Exchange. As the national atomic company in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Group's primary customers are operators of nuclear generation capacity, and the principal export markets for the Group's products are China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe and North America. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term contracts, short-term contracts, as well as in the spot market, directly from its headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, Trade House KazakAtom AG (THK).

For more information, please see the Company website at http://www.kazatomprom.kz

Forward-looking statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication or document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as 'target,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'aim,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'will,' 'can have,' 'likely,' 'should,' 'would,' 'could' and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. THE INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO ANY PROJECTIONS PRESENTED HEREIN IS BASED ON A NUMBER OF ASSUMPTIONS ABOUT FUTURE EVENTS AND IS SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC AND COMPETITIVE UNCERTAINTY AND OTHER CONTINGENCIES, NONE OF WHICH CAN BE PREDICTED WITH ANY CERTAINTY AND SOME OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCES THAT THE PROJECTIONS WILL BE REALISED, AND ACTUAL RESULTS MAY BE HIGHER OR LOWER THAN THOSE INDICATED. NONE OF THE COMPANY NOR ITS SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, ADVISORS OR AFFILIATES, OR ANY REPRESENTATIVES OR AFFILIATES OF THE FOREGOING, ASSUMES RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE PROJECTIONS PRESENTED HEREIN. The information contained in this communication or document, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date hereof and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to such information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.