Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/08
29.11 AUD   +0.62%
05:10p2021 Annual Review
PU
05:00pCorrection to NAB Profit Article
DJ
04:59pSt. Ali and the businesses bouncing back with NAB
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2021 Annual Review

11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ANNUAL REVIEW 2021

National Australia Bank Limited ABN 12 004 044 937

2

Overview

How we create value

Material themes

Performance

Additional information

ABOUT THIS REPORT

only

We are continuing to improve our reporting, so that our customers, colleagues and shareholders can find

a d use information about our business strategy and performance.

THIS REPORT

Our ǛǙǛǚË}}¨oģ,³P,´provides information on the Group's activities and

use

performance during 2021. It aims to show how we are creating value through

our strategy, operating environment, governance and financial and non-

financial activities.

Integrated reporting

The preparation of this report is guided by the Integrated Reporting

ANNUAL

Framework (IRF). We support the principles outlined in the IRF as they

align with long-term value creation. In 2021, following engagement with

REVIEW

our stakeholders, we have brought the Annual Review together with the

2021

disclosures previously made in our Sustainability Report.

personal

Scope and content

Unless otherwise stated, all the information included in this report and

accompanying ħ¨-¢P}PoP¢ºÞ¢ğl(the 'Data Pack') covers NAB's

performance for the year ended 30 September 2021.

The content of this report was shaped by consulting a range of stakeholders,

including customers, colleagues, shareholders and the community through

our materiality process, described on page 3.

Sustainability data pack

We recognise the importance of, and increasing

ANNUAL

stakeholder reliance on, environmental, social

REVIEW

2021

and governance (ESG) data. In addition to the

material themes in this report, we continue to

separately publish a quantitative Sustainability

Data Pack which provides a comprehensive

National Australia Bank Limited ABN 12 004 044 937

update on our ESG performance.

REPORTING SUITE DOCUMENT S

Our 2021 Annual Financial Reportincludes the Report of the Directors, together with the

For

financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 September 2021.

The Report contains information prepared on the basis of the Banking Act 1959 (Cth),

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the Australian

Accounting Standards Board and Financial Reporting Standards and interpretations issued by

the International Accounting Standards Board.

Our 2021 Corporate Governance Statementdescribes NAB's approach to corporate governance

and complies with the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations

(4th edition). NAB is here to serve customers well and help our communities prosper. Our Board,

our leaders and colleagues work to deliver industry leading, sustainable outcomes for our customers, shareholders and the broader community. NAB's strategic ambition and how we work is supported by good corporate governance.

NAB's Results and Pillar 3 Reportincludes our Full Year Results including Management Discussion and Analysis, and our Pillar 3 Report, which describes the approach we take to manage risk, and provides detailed information about risk exposures, capital adequacy and liquidity.

3

Overview

How we create value

Material themes

Performance

Additional information

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

only

Effective stakeholder engagement allows us to

u

derstand what is expected of us, identify issues

a

d discover opportunities to improve.

Our approach to stakeholder engagement is set out in our Social Impact Policy and informed by the AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standard. In all interactions, we aim to be respectful, responsive, open and authentic in our engagement with stakeholders.

use

Our main stakeholders include:

Customers.

Colleagues.

• Shareholders, investors and analysts.

Partners.

• Industry bodies, associations, regulators and government.

• Non-government organisations (NGOs) and our community partners.

Key engagement activities this year have included:

• Ongoing engagement activities with stakeholder groups regarding personalour response to natural disasters.

• Proactive, frequent engagement with all stakeholders regarding the impacts of, and our response to, COVID-19.

• Engagement with industry bodies and associations on public policy issues including energy and environment policy, climate change, biodiversity, cyber security and privacy, financial health, and vulnerability, as well as sustainable finance and responsible banking.

• C ntinued engagement in industry projects through the Fintel Alliance, including in relation to the human impacts of modern slavery and other human rights abuse risks.

Our materiality process

A key part of our engagement with stakeholders is our annual mate iality review. It identifies the important ESG themes that shape our business and impact our community. This year we engaged with a range of stakeholders including the investment community, NAB

l ad rs and more than 1,400 personal and business customers to help d t rmine and validate the ESG issues we should report and focus our attention on.

The review involves four stages:

For

PRIORITISED MATERIAL THEMES

Our prioritised material themes are defined below. Performance across each of these themes is critical to our business and stakeholders, and we have detailed relevant updates within this report (pages 26-51).

Governance, conduct and culture

Being transparent, making ethical decisions and continuing to show progress on the recommendations of the Royal Commission and actions of the APRA self-assessment. This includes how we are improving our culture, driving the right behaviours that put customers' needs first and embedding accountability throughout the organisation.

Managing climate change

Showing leadership and taking decisive action on climate change and environmental sustainability. Climate action is everyone's job. We recognise the important role we can play in helping customers and industries transition to a low-carbon economy and become more sustainable. We see climate change as a risk and an opportunity for our business and the broader economy.

Supporting customers

It's our job to serve customers well. We are providing accessible products, acting quickly to fix things when we get it wrong and helping individuals

and businesses get through difficulty, hardship and vulnerability. In the near term, this means supporting customers throughout COVID-19 so they emerge in the best possible financial position. In the longer term, it's helping customers recover and supporting inclusive economic growth. Supporting customers also includes driving social impact by supporting customers in industries such as education, affordable housing, health and medical research.

Colleague capability and wellbeing

Looking after our colleagues' health and wellbeing and ensuring they are well-equipped to deal with new and remote ways of working. This includes embracing inclusion and diversity at all levels of our workforce and raising the bar of professionalism in the banking industry.

Data security, technology and innovation

Maintaining resilient, reliable and secure systems oriented to customer outcomes and experience. This includes innovating to manage disruption andmake things easier, faster and safer for customers, while managing data privacy, security and risks responsibly.

4

Overview

How we create value

Material themes

Performance

Additional information

CONTENTS

only

2

Material themes

21

Overview

2021 at a glance

5

Sustainability approach

22

Our economic contribution

6

Material themes

26

Chair's message

7

How we act

52

CEO's message

8

useHow we create value

Our business

How we create value

Our operating environment

Our strategic ambition

What we will be known for

personalExecutive leadership team

Board of Directors For

Performance

54

9

Group financial performance

55

10

Group non-financial performance

56

11

12

Additional information

57

14

Shareholder information

58

15

Assurance

59

19

Additional information

64

20

Glossary

65

5

Overview

How we create value

Material themes

Performance

Additional information

2021 AT A GLANCE

only

KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Statutory net profit

Dividend per share (for the

Cash return on equity1

Common Equity Tier 1

use

full year)

10.7%

capital ratio

$6.36BN

$1.27

13.00%

420 basis points increase

$0.67 higher than 2020

from 2020

153 basis points increase

from 2020

Cash Earnings1

$6.56BN

76.8% increase from 2020

ersonalp

OTHER KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Strategic Net

Colleague

Financing provided to

Supporting communities

Promoter Score2

engagement score4

drive positive social impact

before, during and after

-7

77

$56.3BN

natural disasters

$5.6M

4 point increase from

Achieving our top quartile

Cumulative

2020, equal #1 among

target score of 77

environmental financing

Provided in grants

major banks

(towards $70BN target

and support to

by 2025)6

customers, colleagues

$1.8BN

and communities.

Number of customers

People leadership score5

For

assisted experiencing

88

financial hardship3

Cumulative affordable and

31,047

specialist housing financing

(towards $2BN target

Score from NAB's

by 2023)7

July 2021 colleague

17% increase from 2020

engagement survey

1 Information is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise stated. Cash earnings is not a statutory financial measure, is not presented in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, and is not audited or reviewed in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards. NAB's audited financial statements, prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and Australian Accounting Standards, are set out in NAB's 2021 Annual Financial Report. A reconciliation of cash earnings to statutory net profit attributable to theowners of NAB is also set out on page 55 of this 2021 Annual Review.

2 Net Promoter® and NPS® are registered trademarks and Net Promoter Score and Net Promoter Systems are trademarks of Bain & Company, Satmetrix Systems and Fred Reichheld. Strategic NPS: Sourced from DBM Atlas, measured on a six month rolling average. The overall Strategic NPS result combines Consumer and Business segments within Australia, using a weighting of 50% for each segment. Data is presented comparing September 2020 to September 2021 Strategic NPS figures.

  • Number of unique primary customers within Australia approved with hardship assistance for home loans, credit cards and personal loans. Note this number reflects customers who have been referred to NAB Assist, and is not inclusive of customers with an active deferral as at 30 September 2021.
  • 2021 Heartbeat Survey conducted by Glint, score based on July 2021 survey. Includes Australia and New Zealand colleagues, excludes external contractors, consultants and temporary colleagues.
    5 People Leadership score calculated from the question "I would recommend my People Leader to others", taken from July 2021 Heartbeat survey.
    6 Represents total cumulative new flow of environmental financing from 1 October 2015. Refer to our 2021 Sustainability Data Packfor a further breakdown of this number and reference to how progress towards our environmental finance target is calculated.
    7 Affordable and specialist housing includes affordable housing, specialist disability accommodation and sustainable housing. This includes loans made under the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme for properties

under the national median house price, and for borrowers with taxable income below the national median household income. Progress is based on total lending facilities committed, where first drawdown occurred during the target period. This number does not reflect debt balance. Only the 2021 portion of the cumulative progress figure has been assured by EY.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:08:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
05:10p2021 Annual Review
PU
05:00pCorrection to NAB Profit Article
DJ
04:59pSt. Ali and the businesses bouncing back with NAB
PU
04:59pMaking banking easier for customers
PU
04:59pPromoting a workforce of lifelong learners
PU
04:47p2021 Full Year Pillar 3 Report
PU
04:47pDividend/Distribution - NAB
PU
04:42pNAB More Than Doubles Fiscal Year Profit, Final Dividend
DJ
04:34p2021 Full Year Results Investor Presentation
PU
04:34p2021 Full Year Results - Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 927 M 12 567 M 12 567 M
Net income 2021 6 243 M 4 635 M 4 635 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 95 357 M 70 777 M 70 799 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 31 696
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 29,11 AUD
Average target price 28,93 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED28.81%70 167
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%496 632
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.97%384 406
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%243 064
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.72%203 642
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.13%201 116