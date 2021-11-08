2021 Annual Review

l ad rs and more than 1,400 personal and business customers to help d t rmine and validate the ESG issues we should report and focus our attention on.

A key part of our engagement with stakeholders is our annual mate iality review. It identifies the important ESG themes that shape our business and impact our community. This year we engaged with a range of stakeholders including the investment community, NAB

• C ntinued engagement in industry projects through the Fintel Alliance, including in relation to the human impacts of modern slavery and other human rights abuse risks.

• Engagement with industry bodies and associations on public policy issues including energy and environment policy, climate change, biodiversity, cyber security and privacy, financial health, and vulnerability, as well as sustainable finance and responsible banking.

• Proactive, frequent engagement with all stakeholders regarding the impacts of, and our response to, COVID-19.

Our approach to stakeholder engagement is set out in our Social Impact Policy and informed by the AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standard. In all interactions, we aim to be respectful, responsive, open and authentic in our engagement with stakeholders.

PRIORITISED MATERIAL THEMES

Our prioritised material themes are defined below. Performance across each of these themes is critical to our business and stakeholders, and we have detailed relevant updates within this report (pages 26-51).

Governance, conduct and culture

Being transparent, making ethical decisions and continuing to show progress on the recommendations of the Royal Commission and actions of the APRA self-assessment. This includes how we are improving our culture, driving the right behaviours that put customers' needs first and embedding accountability throughout the organisation.

Managing climate change

Showing leadership and taking decisive action on climate change and environmental sustainability. Climate action is everyone's job. We recognise the important role we can play in helping customers and industries transition to a low-carbon economy and become more sustainable. We see climate change as a risk and an opportunity for our business and the broader economy.

Supporting customers

It's our job to serve customers well. We are providing accessible products, acting quickly to fix things when we get it wrong and helping individuals

and businesses get through difficulty, hardship and vulnerability. In the near term, this means supporting customers throughout COVID-19 so they emerge in the best possible financial position. In the longer term, it's helping customers recover and supporting inclusive economic growth. Supporting customers also includes driving social impact by supporting customers in industries such as education, affordable housing, health and medical research.

Colleague capability and wellbeing

Looking after our colleagues' health and wellbeing and ensuring they are well-equipped to deal with new and remote ways of working. This includes embracing inclusion and diversity at all levels of our workforce and raising the bar of professionalism in the banking industry.

Data security, technology and innovation

Maintaining resilient, reliable and secure systems oriented to customer outcomes and experience. This includes innovating to manage disruption andmake things easier, faster and safer for customers, while managing data privacy, security and risks responsibly.