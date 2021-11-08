2021 Annual Review

The content of this report was shaped by consulting a range of stakeholders,
including customers, colleagues, shareholders and the community through
our materiality process, described on page 3.
Sustainability data pack
We recognise the importance of, and increasing
ANNUAL
stakeholder reliance on, environmental, social
REVIEW
2021
and governance (ESG) data. In addition to the
material themes in this report, we continue to
separately publish a quantitative Sustainability
Data Pack which provides a comprehensive
National Australia Bank Limited ABN 12 004 044 937
update on our ESG performance.
REPORTING SUITE DOCUMENT S
Our 2021 Annual Financial Reportincludes the Report of the Directors, together with the
For
financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 September 2021.
The Report contains information prepared on the basis of the Banking Act 1959 (Cth),
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the Australian
Accounting Standards Board and Financial Reporting Standards and interpretations issued by
the International Accounting Standards Board.
Our 2021 Corporate Governance Statementdescribes NAB's approach to corporate governance
and complies with the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations
(4th edition). NAB is here to serve customers well and help our communities prosper. Our Board,
our leaders and colleagues work to deliver industry leading, sustainable outcomes for our customers, shareholders and the broader community. NAB's strategic ambition and how we work is supported by good corporate governance.
NAB's Results and Pillar 3 Reportincludes our Full Year Results including Management Discussion and Analysis, and our Pillar 3 Report, which describes the approach we take to manage risk, and provides detailed information about risk exposures, capital adequacy and liquidity.
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
Effective stakeholder engagement allows us to
u
derstand what is expected of us, identify issues
d discover opportunities to improve.
Our approach to stakeholder engagement is set out in our Social Impact Policy and informed by the AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standard. In all interactions, we aim to be respectful, responsive, open and authentic in our engagement with stakeholders.
Our main stakeholders include:
•
Customers.
•
Colleagues.
• Shareholders, investors and analysts.
•
Partners.
• Industry bodies, associations, regulators and government.
• Non-government organisations (NGOs) and our community partners.
Key engagement activities this year have included:
• Ongoing engagement activities with stakeholder groups regarding personalour response to natural disasters.
• Proactive, frequent engagement with all stakeholders regarding the impacts of, and our response to, COVID-19.
• Engagement with industry bodies and associations on public policy issues including energy and environment policy, climate change, biodiversity, cyber security and privacy, financial health, and vulnerability, as well as sustainable finance and responsible banking.
• C ntinued engagement in industry projects through the Fintel Alliance, including in relation to the human impacts of modern slavery and other human rights abuse risks.
Our materiality process
A key part of our engagement with stakeholders is our annual mate iality review. It identifies the important ESG themes that shape our business and impact our community. This year we engaged with a range of stakeholders including the investment community, NAB
l ad rs and more than 1,400 personal and business customers to help d t rmine and validate the ESG issues we should report and focus our attention on.
The review involves four stages:
For
PRIORITISED MATERIAL THEMES
Our prioritised material themes are defined below. Performance across each of these themes is critical to our business and stakeholders, and we have detailed relevant updates within this report (pages 26-51).
Governance, conduct and culture
Being transparent, making ethical decisions and continuing to show progress on the recommendations of the Royal Commission and actions of the APRA self-assessment. This includes how we are improving our culture, driving the right behaviours that put customers' needs first and embedding accountability throughout the organisation.
Managing climate change
Showing leadership and taking decisive action on climate change and environmental sustainability. Climate action is everyone's job. We recognise the important role we can play in helping customers and industries transition to a low-carbon economy and become more sustainable. We see climate change as a risk and an opportunity for our business and the broader economy.
Supporting customers
It's our job to serve customers well. We are providing accessible products, acting quickly to fix things when we get it wrong and helping individuals
and businesses get through difficulty, hardship and vulnerability. In the near term, this means supporting customers throughout COVID-19 so they emerge in the best possible financial position. In the longer term, it's helping customers recover and supporting inclusive economic growth. Supporting customers also includes driving social impact by supporting customers in industries such as education, affordable housing, health and medical research.
Colleague capability and wellbeing
Looking after our colleagues' health and wellbeing and ensuring they are well-equipped to deal with new and remote ways of working. This includes embracing inclusion and diversity at all levels of our workforce and raising the bar of professionalism in the banking industry.
Data security, technology and innovation
Maintaining resilient, reliable and secure systems oriented to customer outcomes and experience. This includes innovating to manage disruption andmake things easier, faster and safer for customers, while managing data privacy, security and risks responsibly.
CONTENTS
2
Material themes
21
Overview
2021 at a glance
5
Sustainability approach
22
Our economic contribution
6
Material themes
26
Chair's message
7
How we act
52
CEO's message
8
useHow we create value
Our business
How we create value
Our operating environment
Our strategic ambition
What we will be known for
personalExecutive leadership team
Board of Directors For
Performance
54
9
Group financial performance
55
10
Group non-financial performance
56
11
12
Additional information
57
14
Shareholder information
58
15
Assurance
59
19
Additional information
64
20
Glossary
65
2021 AT A GLANCE
KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Statutory net profit
Dividend per share (for the
Cash return on equity1
Common Equity Tier 1
full year)
10.7%
capital ratio
$6.36BN
$1.27
13.00%
420 basis points increase
$0.67 higher than 2020
from 2020
153 basis points increase
from 2020
Cash Earnings1
$6.56BN
76.8% increase from 2020
OTHER KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Strategic Net
Colleague
Financing provided to
Supporting communities
Promoter Score2
engagement score4
drive positive social impact
before, during and after
-7
77
$56.3BN
natural disasters
$5.6M
4 point increase from
Achieving our top quartile
Cumulative
2020, equal #1 among
target score of 77
environmental financing
Provided in grants
major banks
(towards $70BN target
and support to
by 2025)6
customers, colleagues
$1.8BN
and communities.
Number of customers
People leadership score5
For
assisted experiencing
88
financial hardship3
Cumulative affordable and
31,047
specialist housing financing
(towards $2BN target
Score from NAB's
by 2023)7
July 2021 colleague
17% increase from 2020
engagement survey
1 Information is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise stated. Cash earnings is not a statutory financial measure, is not presented in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, and is not audited or reviewed in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards. NAB's audited financial statements, prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and Australian Accounting Standards, are set out in NAB's 2021 Annual Financial Report. A reconciliation of cash earnings to statutory net profit attributable to theowners of NAB is also set out on page 55 of this 2021 Annual Review.
2 Net Promoter® and NPS® are registered trademarks and Net Promoter Score and Net Promoter Systems are trademarks of Bain & Company, Satmetrix Systems and Fred Reichheld. Strategic NPS: Sourced from DBM Atlas, measured on a six month rolling average. The overall Strategic NPS result combines Consumer and Business segments within Australia, using a weighting of 50% for each segment. Data is presented comparing September 2020 to September 2021 Strategic NPS figures.
Number of unique primary customers within Australia approved with hardship assistance for home loans, credit cards and personal loans. Note this number reflects customers who have been referred to NAB Assist, and is not inclusive of customers with an active deferral as at 30 September 2021.
2021 Heartbeat Survey conducted by Glint, score based on July 2021 survey. Includes Australia and New Zealand colleagues, excludes external contractors, consultants and temporary colleagues.
5 People Leadership score calculated from the question "I would recommend my People Leader to others", taken from July 2021 Heartbeat survey.
6 Represents total cumulative new flow of environmental financing from 1 October 2015. Refer to our 2021 Sustainability Data Packfor a further breakdown of this number and reference to how progress towards our environmental finance target is calculated.
7 Affordable and specialist housing includes affordable housing, specialist disability accommodation and sustainable housing. This includes loans made under the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme for properties
under the national median house price, and for borrowers with taxable income below the national median household income. Progress is based on total lending facilities committed, where first drawdown occurred during the target period. This number does not reflect debt balance. Only the 2021 portion of the cumulative progress figure has been assured by EY.
