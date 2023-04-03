Australia Indigenous group urges banks to halt Santos gas project funding

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - A group of Australian
Indigenous people has lodged human rights grievances with 12
Australian and international banks urging them to withdraw a $1
billion loan to Santos Ltd for its Barossa offshore gas
project.
Environmental and Indigenous groups have been campaigning
for years against the $3.6 billion project off northern
Australia, and a top court order in December asked Santos to
consult Indigenous people on the Tiwi Islands about the
project's environmental plan.
Six Tiwi Islands Traditional Owners and one Larrakia
Traditional Owner filed human rights grievances with 12
Australian and international banks, with the assistance of
Equity Generation Lawyers, a law firm active in climate-related
cases, the group said in a statement to the media.
Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The complainants are calling on the banks to pull out from
the US$1 billion (A$1.5 billion) loan to the Barossa project,
and not to participate in a proposed loan for the related Darwin
LNG project.
The complaints were sent to Australia's top four banks: ANZ
, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National
Australia Bank and Westpac. The banks did not
immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.
The complaints were also sent to a number of overseas
financial institutions and export credit agencies in Europe,
North America, Japan and South Korea.
The complainants said Indigenous people have deep spiritual
connections to the Tiwi Islands and Larrakia country, and the
Santos project would disrupt their songlines, sacred sites and
cultural practices.
Santos had to suspend drilling on the Barossa project, which
is about 140 km (87 miles) north of the Tiwi Islands, in
September after a judge found that an environmental approval was
invalid because the company had not properly consulted the
Munupi clan.
Equity Generation Lawyers said it had asked the complaints'
recipients to respond by May 16.
($1 = 1.4756 Australian dollars)
