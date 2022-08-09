Log in
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
2022-08-09
29.81 AUD   -2.93%
Australia's CBA cautious on demand after profit hits 4-year high

* FY cash profit jumps 11%

* A$357 mln loan impairment benefit vs A$554 mln expense yr ago

* CEO expects consumer demand to moderate

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted its highest annual cash earnings in four years, partly thanks to a first-half surge in home lending amid record low interest rates, but warned of easing consumer demand as borrowing costs rise.

The results on Wednesday wrapped up a solid year for CBA in which it beat out rivals to home buyers when rates were ultra-low, before the central bank's policy tightening halted the surge in the real estate market seen last year.

Australia's largest lender said cash net profit after tax was A$9.60 billion ($6.68 billion) in the twelve months to June 30, compared with A$8.65 billion last year, also helped by a loan impairment benefit of A$357 million as COVID-19 risks eased.

Chief Executive Matt Comyn, however, said rising interest rates due to soaring inflation were hurting consumer confidence.

"We expect consumer demand to moderate as cost of living pressures increase," Comyn said.

Australia's "big four" lenders have so far been in lockstep with the central bank in passing rate hikes down to their customers, which has raised borrowing costs by 125 basis points since May.

"It is a challenging time, but we remain optimistic that a path can be found to navigate through these economic conditions," Comyn said, adding the medium-term outlook for Australia was positive.

Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, however, fell 18 basis points to 1.90% amid stiff competition in home lending and an increase in low-yielding liquid assets.

The over 100-year old bank declared a final dividend of A$2.10 per share, compared with A$2.00 last year.

Troublesome and impaired assets fell to A$6.4 billion at year-end, compared with A$7.5 billion last year.

Rival National Australia Bank had on Tuesday reported a 6% rise in earnings, but warned on costs for the second time in four months. ($1 = 1.4362 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.29% 101.28 Delayed Quote.1.58%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -2.93% 29.81 Delayed Quote.6.48%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 250 M 12 719 M 12 719 M
Net income 2022 6 998 M 4 877 M 4 877 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 4,98%
Capitalization 94 419 M 65 806 M 65 806 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 32 932
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 29,81 AUD
Average target price 31,49 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED3.36%68 099
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.90%335 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.67%269 100
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.59%219 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.80%163 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.70%158 777