Australia's CBA cautious on demand after profit hits 4-year high

* FY cash profit jumps 11%
* A$357 mln loan impairment benefit vs A$554 mln expense yr
ago
* CEO expects consumer demand to moderate
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia
posted its highest annual cash earnings in four years, partly
thanks to a first-half surge in home lending amid record low
interest rates, but warned of easing consumer demand as
borrowing costs rise.
The results on Wednesday wrapped up a solid year for CBA in
which it beat out rivals to home buyers when rates were
ultra-low, before the central bank's policy tightening halted
the surge in the real estate market seen last year.
Australia's largest lender said cash net profit after tax
was A$9.60 billion ($6.68 billion) in the twelve months to June
30, compared with A$8.65 billion last year, also helped by a
loan impairment benefit of A$357 million as COVID-19 risks
eased.
Chief Executive Matt Comyn, however, said rising interest
rates due to soaring inflation were hurting consumer confidence.
"We expect consumer demand to moderate as cost of living
pressures increase," Comyn said.
Australia's "big four" lenders have so far been in lockstep
with the central bank in passing rate hikes down to their
customers, which has raised borrowing costs by 125 basis points
since May.
"It is a challenging time, but we remain optimistic that a
path can be found to navigate through these economic
conditions," Comyn said, adding the medium-term outlook for
Australia was positive.
Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability,
however, fell 18 basis points to 1.90% amid stiff competition in
home lending and an increase in low-yielding liquid assets.
The over 100-year old bank declared a final dividend of
A$2.10 per share, compared with A$2.00 last year.
Troublesome and impaired assets fell to A$6.4 billion at
year-end, compared with A$7.5 billion last year.
Rival National Australia Bank had on Tuesday
reported a 6% rise in earnings, but warned on costs for the
second time in four months.
($1 = 1.4362 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri)