Australia's CBA leads industry to offer in-app crypto trading

SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia
will become the country's first to offer retail clients crypto
services, Australia's largest bank said on Wednesday, signalling
a change from the sector that had refused to do business with
cryptocurrency providers.
Starting with a pilot this year, Commonwealth Bank will
partner with Gemini Trust Company LLC, a New York-based crypto
exchange, to offer trading in about ten cryptocurrencies,
through its banking app, which is used by about 6.4 million
customers.
The move stands in contrast with CBA's three smaller peers,
National Australia Bank (NAB), Westpac Banking Corp
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
which in September faced criticism https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-banks-reject-pressure-deal-with-cryptocurrency-firms-2021-09-09
for refusing to do business with cryptocurrency providers.
At the time, Commonwealth Bank Chief Executive Matt Comyn
had said it was studying the space.
"The emergence and growing demand for digital currencies
from customers creates both challenges and opportunities for the
financial services sector, which has seen a significant number
of new players and business models innovating in this area,"
Comyn said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We believe we can play an important role in crypto to
address what's clearly a growing customer need."
The bank will offer about 10 cryptocurrencies by 2022
including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, and will work with
U.S. blockchain data platform Chainalysis, to help its
compliance team monitor and mitigate the threat of cybercrimes.
"Customers have expressed concern regarding some of the
crypto services in market today, including the friction of using
third party exchanges, the risk of fraud, and the lack of trust
in some new providers. This is why we see this as an opportunity
to bring a trusted and secure experience for our customers,"
Comyn said in the statement.
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by)