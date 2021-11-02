Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/02
28.2 AUD   -0.88%
06:42pAustralia's CBA leads industry to offer in-app crypto trading
RE
12:45aAussie slides as RBA affirms dovish stance; Fed in focus
RE
11/01INSTANT VIEW-Australia's central bank holds rates, drops yield target
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's CBA leads industry to offer in-app crypto trading

11/02/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia will become the country's first to offer retail clients crypto services, Australia's largest bank said on Wednesday, signalling a change from the sector that had refused to do business with cryptocurrency providers.

Starting with a pilot this year, Commonwealth Bank will partner with Gemini Trust Company LLC, a New York-based crypto exchange, to offer trading in about ten cryptocurrencies, through its banking app, which is used by about 6.4 million customers.

The move stands in contrast with CBA's three smaller peers, National Australia Bank (NAB), Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd which in September faced criticism https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-banks-reject-pressure-deal-with-cryptocurrency-firms-2021-09-09 for refusing to do business with cryptocurrency providers.

At the time, Commonwealth Bank Chief Executive Matt Comyn had said it was studying the space.

"The emergence and growing demand for digital currencies from customers creates both challenges and opportunities for the financial services sector, which has seen a significant number of new players and business models innovating in this area," Comyn said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We believe we can play an important role in crypto to address what's clearly a growing customer need."

The bank will offer about 10 cryptocurrencies by 2022 including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, and will work with U.S. blockchain data platform Chainalysis, to help its compliance team monitor and mitigate the threat of cybercrimes.

"Customers have expressed concern regarding some of the crypto services in market today, including the friction of using third party exchanges, the risk of fraud, and the lack of trust in some new providers. This is why we see this as an opportunity to bring a trusted and secure experience for our customers," Comyn said in the statement.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.50% 105.76 End-of-day quote.28.80%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.88% 28.2 End-of-day quote.24.78%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -2.73% 23.13 End-of-day quote.19.41%
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 16 927 M 12 574 M 12 574 M
Net income 2021 6 243 M 4 638 M 4 638 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 92 377 M 68 625 M 68 621 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 31 696
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,20 AUD
Average target price 28,93 AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED24.78%70 193
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.70%501 810
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.87%391 608
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%247 396
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.89%214 027
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY71.34%206 681