Australia's NAB, Westpac hike home loan rates after c.bank move

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp
and National Australia Bank will raise home
loan rates by 0.25% per annum, the lenders said on Tuesday,
shortly after the country's central bank hiked its benchmark
rate by 25 basis points.
Australian banks have so far mirrored the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) in their rate hike cycle, with similar action
expected from other lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
The RBA's hike, which was lower than the 50 basis point
projected by a Reuters' poll, lifted banking shares. The
financial index closed 4.2% higher, marking their best
day since June 2020.
NAB's new interest rate will be effective Oct. 14, while
Westpac's will be effective Oct. 18.
Westpac also said the rate on some of its deposits will rise
by 0.25% per annum, while NAB said its savings and term deposit
rates were "continually under review".
