    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-04 am EDT
29.87 AUD   +3.97%
02:08aAustralia's NAB, Westpac hike home loan rates after c.bank move
RE
02:00aAustralian shares post best day in more than 2 years after RBA surprise
RE
01:39aAussie sinks as RBA surprises with smaller hike; sterling stands tall
RE
Australia's NAB, Westpac hike home loan rates after c.bank move

10/04/2022 | 02:08am EDT
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia Bank will raise home loan rates by 0.25% per annum, the lenders said on Tuesday, shortly after the country's central bank hiked its benchmark rate by 25 basis points.

Australian banks have so far mirrored the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in their rate hike cycle, with similar action expected from other lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

The RBA's hike, which was lower than the 50 basis point projected by a Reuters' poll, lifted banking shares. The financial index closed 4.2% higher, marking their best day since June 2020.

NAB's new interest rate will be effective Oct. 14, while Westpac's will be effective Oct. 18.

Westpac also said the rate on some of its deposits will rise by 0.25% per annum, while NAB said its savings and term deposit rates were "continually under review". (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 4.96% 23.9 Delayed Quote.-16.57%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 4.61% 94.79 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 3.97% 29.87 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 4.03% 21.43 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
