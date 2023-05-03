Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:07:12 2023-05-04 am EDT
26.86 AUD   -5.92%
05/03Australia's NAB warns of end to windfall from rising rates
RE
05/03NAB Shares Fall Despite Record First-Half Earnings
DJ
05/03National Australia Bank : Hyfr
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's NAB warns of end to windfall from rising rates

05/03/2023 | 10:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the National Australia Bank is displayed in central Sydney

(Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd, the country's No. 2 lender, fell short of analyst forecasts in half-year profit released on Thursday and took a hit to its share price after warning that the windfall from rising interest rates had peaked.

Profit at the bank, also Australia's biggest business lender, jumped 17% to A$4.07 billion ($2.72 billion) in the half year to March as higher rates allowed banks to widen their margins, but fell short of the A$4.15 billion average analyst forecast, according to Refinitiv.

The company's net interest margin, a closely watched measure that shows the amount banks take in interest payments minus operating costs, also grew from a year earlier but shrank in the March 2023 quarter from the prior quarter, hit by fierce competition for refinancing loans.

The update signals a tough new phase for Australia's lenders which have benefited from a year of rising interest rates by charging more to borrowers while limiting the amount they pay deposit-holders. Competition in a stagnant mortgage market has become so fierce that some banks are offering cash payments to lure borrowers.

NAB shares fell as much as 8% in morning trading, their biggest intraday fall since March 2020 and helping to drag down the broader market 0.6%, as investors worried that the sweet spot for banks had turned sour.

Shares of rivals Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Group Holdings Ltd and Macquarie Group Ltd, all due to report earnings in the next week, were down more than 2%.

"What the market's concerned about is the exit NIM (net interest margin)," said Hugh Dive, chief investment officer at Atlas Funds Management which holds bank stocks.

"It suggests it peaked in Q1 - December last year."

He said the structure of NAB's mortgage book was also a cause for concern.

A higher-than-expected proportion of customers are on fixed-rate home loans which would expire in 2024, exposing them to higher floating rates, and more stress for consumers will mean more stress for the lenders.

"There's a bit more pain next year and it's a bit more lengthened," Dive added.

NAB CEO Ross McEwan said the company was focusing on expanding business in areas more profitable than mortgages, such as business lending, where profit in the half-year grew by one-fifth from the same period a year earlier.

In personal banking, which includes mortgages, profit shrank slightly due to a A$393 million impairment charge. The bank said that partly reflected lower house prices as the impact of rising living costs spread through the economy.

Still, McEwan said, the bank expected that the world No. 13 economy would avoid a "pronounced economic correction" and that bad debts would remain low. The bank had telephoned 7,000 borrowers deemed to be most vulnerable to rising interest rates and just 13 had requested assistance.

"It's showing resilience in the market, it's showing that full employment is really helping," he said on a call with journalists. He noted that the country's unemployment rate, at 3.5%, is the lowest in decades.

NAB declared an interim dividend of 83 Australian cents per share, up from 73 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4990 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney, Himanshi Akhand and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Edmund Klamann)

By Byron Kaye and Himanshi Akhand


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.50% 23.42 Delayed Quote.3.21%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -2.75% 95.56 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -1.33% 176.725 Delayed Quote.8.54%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -5.92% 26.86 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -1.01% 255.1 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -3.93% 21.27 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
05/03Australia's NAB warns of end to windfall from rising rates
RE
05/03NAB Shares Fall Despite Record First-Half Earnings
DJ
05/03National Australia Bank : Hyfr
PU
05/03National Australia Bank : Changes to NAB savings and home loan rates
PU
05/03NAB 1st Half Profit Up 19%, Increases Dividend -- Update
DJ
05/03NAB 1st Half Profit Up 19%, Increases Dividend
DJ
05/02Aussie jumps, yen at weakest in 15 years vs euro, as central banks split
RE
05/01Copper hits 1-week high, China holiday keeps trading volume low
RE
05/01Money talks – reporting convergence across project finance and capital raising
AQ
04/28Wells Fargo joins LendInvest GBP200 million financing
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 413 M 14 290 M 14 290 M
Net income 2023 8 066 M 5 383 M 5 383 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 5,99%
Capitalization 89 324 M 59 609 M 59 609 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 35 128
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,55 AUD
Average target price 29,90 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Head-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-3.23%60 402
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%230 575
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.34%168 019
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.93%151 997
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer