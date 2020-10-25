Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Westpac expects $870.4 mln hit to second-half cash earnings

10/25/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it expects to take a A$1.22 billion ($870.4 million) hit to cash earnings in the second half due to write-downs and provisions, including an additional amount set aside for a record fine.

Australia's second-largest bank reached a A$1.3 billion settlement with Australia's financial crime agency in September for allowing illicit payments, which the lender set a further A$415 million aside for.

Around A$568 million of goodwill will be written off at Westpac Life Insurance Services and Westpac's Auto Finance business.

And a further A$182 million will top up its customer remediation provision, Westpac said.

The bank said it would see a A$26 million pre-tax gain on the sale of its stake in Zip Co Ltd in the first half of fiscal 2021.

In total, these charges and provisions will reduce the bank's common equity tier 1 ratio by 24 basis points, it said.

Westpac will report full-year results on Nov. 2.

Last week, National Australia Bank said it expects to take a A$264 million hit to its second-half cash earnings.

($1 = 1.4017 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Heavens)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.62% 19.53 End-of-day quote.-20.71%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 0.97% 18.78 End-of-day quote.-22.49%
ZIP CO LIMITED 0.30% 6.74 End-of-day quote.90.40%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 433 M 12 434 M 12 434 M
Net income 2020 3 246 M 2 315 M 2 315 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Yield 2020 3,05%
Capitalization 64 146 M 45 620 M 45 753 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 35 245
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,96 AUD
Last Close Price 19,53 AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-20.71%45 620
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.30%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.69%153 140
Categories
