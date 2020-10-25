Australia's Westpac expects $870.4 mln hit to second-half cash earnings

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on
Monday it expects to take a A$1.22 billion ($870.4 million) hit
to cash earnings in the second half due to write-downs and
provisions, including an additional amount set aside for a
record fine.
Australia's second-largest bank reached a A$1.3 billion
settlement with Australia's financial crime agency in September
for allowing illicit payments, which the lender set a further
A$415 million aside for.
Around A$568 million of goodwill will be written off at
Westpac Life Insurance Services and Westpac's Auto Finance
business.
And a further A$182 million will top up its customer
remediation provision, Westpac said.
The bank said it would see a A$26 million pre-tax gain on
the sale of its stake in Zip Co Ltd in the first half
of fiscal 2021.
In total, these charges and provisions will reduce the
bank's common equity tier 1 ratio by 24 basis points, it said.
Westpac will report full-year results on Nov. 2.
Last week, National Australia Bank said it expects
to take a A$264 million hit to its second-half cash earnings.
($1 = 1.4017 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alison Williams and Andrew Heavens)