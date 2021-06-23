Australia's Westpac to retain New Zealand business

June 24 (Reuters) - Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp
said on Thursday it would retain full ownership of its
New Zealand business, after a review found that a demerger would
not be in the best interests of its shareholders.
Seeking to safeguard the New Zealand banking system, the
country's central bank has been separating operations and
capital of local units from its Australian parents.
This prompted expectations that Westpac could divest its
operations in New Zealand to escape the increasingly tighter
regulatory requirements.
In its brief statement, Australia's second-largest lender
said it would work on potential opportunities identified in the
review to improve value across the business, but did not
elaborate further.
The priority would be to finalise the appointment of a new
chief executive to replace the unit's boss David McLean, who is
set to retire on June 25, Westpac said.
Westpac's New Zealand unit represents about 10% of its
earnings and credit exposure. According to audit firm KPMG, it
was expected to be valued at over A$10 billion ($7.60 billion).
The units of the Big Four - Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank, National
Australia Bank, and Westpac - dominate over 85% of the
New Zealand banking market.
