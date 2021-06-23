Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Westpac to retain New Zealand business

06/23/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 24 (Reuters) - Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday it would retain full ownership of its New Zealand business, after a review found that a demerger would not be in the best interests of its shareholders.

Seeking to safeguard the New Zealand banking system, the country's central bank has been separating operations and capital of local units from its Australian parents.

This prompted expectations that Westpac could divest its operations in New Zealand to escape the increasingly tighter regulatory requirements.

In its brief statement, Australia's second-largest lender said it would work on potential opportunities identified in the review to improve value across the business, but did not elaborate further.

The priority would be to finalise the appointment of a new chief executive to replace the unit's boss David McLean, who is set to retire on June 25, Westpac said.

Westpac's New Zealand unit represents about 10% of its earnings and credit exposure. According to audit firm KPMG, it was expected to be valued at over A$10 billion ($7.60 billion).

The units of the Big Four - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, and Westpac - dominate over 85% of the New Zealand banking market.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok, Additional reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.03% 99.2 End-of-day quote.20.81%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.35% 26.37 End-of-day quote.16.68%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -1.99% 26.08 End-of-day quote.34.64%
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
05:51pAustralia's Westpac to retain New Zealand business
RE
06:12aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : NAB Notes Australia's Central Bank's Ellis Reiter..
MT
06/18NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK  : Settles US Class Action Suit
MT
06/17NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK  : Australia's NAB to settle U.S. bank bill swap rate cl..
RE
06/17SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's Consumption Lags in Economic Reco..
MT
06/17Nasdaq closes up on tech stocks strength, as hawkish Fed limits S&P
RE
06/17SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's Economic Growth Slows as Low Base..
MT
06/15S&P/ASX 200  : Reserve Bank of Australia Meeting Minutes Indicate Policy Adjustm..
MT
06/11VIRUS TO VIRUS : pandemic to cyber threat :Mike Dolan
RE
06/11Australia shares rise for fourth week as U.S. inflation worries cool
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 079 M 12 939 M 12 939 M
Net income 2021 6 006 M 4 550 M 4 550 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 86 822 M 65 844 M 65 775 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 31 696
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 26,37 AUD
Average target price 27,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED16.68%66 231
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.38%454 705
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.87%342 516
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%270 537
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.73%216 312
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.75%199 946