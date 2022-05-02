Australia shares slip with RBA meet in focus; Qantas jumps on non-stop flight plans

(Updates to close)
May 2 - Australian shares ended lower on Monday ahead of the
country's central bank policy meeting, with investors fearing a
sooner-than-expected interest rate hike, while shares of Qantas
Airways surged on new jet orders as it seeks to
capitalise on the recovery in air travel.
The S&P/ASX 200 index skid 1.2% to 7,347, with all
major sub-indexes in the red. The benchmark ended up 1.1% on
Friday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to raise interest
rates on Tuesday, joining a long list of central banks now
expected to tighten policies at a much faster pace than
previously thought to tame surging inflation, a Reuters poll
found.
"Once the market realizes that central banks can't be
unmovable in their position with raising rates, a lot of money
is going to come pouring back," Smoling Stockbroking Managing
Director Brad Smoling said.
Local technology stocks lost 4% to lead losses on
the benchmark following Wall Street that tumbled sharply on
Friday as U.S. monthly inflation surged the most since 2005.
ASX-listed shares of Block fell 2.2% and software
maker Xero lost 6.6%.
Domestic gold stocks lost 1.8% as bullion prices
fell, with sector leaders Northern Star and Newcrest
Mining retreating 2.1% and 0.9% respectively.
"Even as commodity and energy stocks offer an opportunity to
calm the market ahead, I don't see the volatility going away for
a little while," Smoling added.
Among individual stocks, shares of flag-carrier Qantas
Airways surged as much as 5.7% to reach their highest
since last November after the company ordered a dozen special
Airbus jets to fly non-stop Sydney-London flights.
Meanwhile, National Australia Bank gave up 1% as
the lender entered a deal with the country's financial crimes
regulator to address concerns around breaches of anti-money
laundering and counter-terrorism laws.
Shares of Australian power producer AGL Energy also
slipped as much as 3.3% after the company trimmed its annual
profit forecast.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8%
to 11,784.4, after two straight sessions of gain.
($1 = 1.4211 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)