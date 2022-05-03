Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/03 02:10:58 am EDT
32.11 AUD   -0.65%
05:37pAustralian bank ANZ's half-yearly cash profit rises 4%
RE
05:25aHong Kong Stocks End Flat; Bilibili Shares Retreat 6%
MT
03:10aAustralian shares fall as cenbank raises interest rates, flags more hikes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian bank ANZ's half-yearly cash profit rises 4%

05/03/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Wednesday reported a 4.1% rise in first-half cash profit, as it benefited from a pandemic-induced boom in home lending amid record low interest rates.

The country's no.4 lender posted cash profit from continuing operations of A$3.11 billion ($2.21 billion) for the six months to March 31, compared with A$2.99 billion last year https://yourir.info/resources/4d216b570d08af30/announcements/anz.asx/3A566551/ANZ_News_Release_ANZ_2021_Half_Year_Result_Proposed_Dividend.pdf and a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$2.99 billion. ($1 = 1.4096 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED -0.15% 27.26 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.69% 102.26 Delayed Quote.1.95%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.65% 32.11 Delayed Quote.12.07%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 0.08% 23.9 Delayed Quote.11.85%
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
05:37pAustralian bank ANZ's half-yearly cash profit rises 4%
RE
05:25aHong Kong Stocks End Flat; Bilibili Shares Retreat 6%
MT
03:10aAustralian shares fall as cenbank raises interest rates, flags more hikes
RE
05/02Australian regulator presses banks to update online payments tech
RE
05/02Australian Shares Fall on Expectations of Interest Rate Hike by Central Bank
MT
05/02Decline in Australian Inflation in April Likely Limited to Fuel Price Dynamics, Says NA..
MT
05/02Australia shares slip with RBA meet in focus; Qantas jumps on non-stop flight plans
RE
05/02NAB Market Research Expects Australian Dwelling Prices to Decline in 2023
MT
05/02NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
05/02Anti-Money Laundering Regulator Begins Enforceable Undertaking with National Australia ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 945 M 12 747 M 12 747 M
Net income 2022 6 666 M 4 735 M 4 735 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 4,49%
Capitalization 103 B 73 236 M 73 236 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 32 741
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 32,11 AUD
Average target price 32,29 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED12.07%73 072
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.62%353 774
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.77%291 176
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%247 436
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%180 060
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.98%165 505