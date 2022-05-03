Australian bank ANZ's half-yearly cash profit rises 4%

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Wednesday reported a 4.1% rise in first-half cash profit, as it benefited from a pandemic-induced boom in home lending amid record low interest rates.

The country's no.4 lender posted cash profit from continuing operations of A$3.11 billion ($2.21 billion) for the six months to March 31, compared with A$2.99 billion last year https://yourir.info/resources/4d216b570d08af30/announcements/anz.asx/3A566551/ANZ_News_Release_ANZ_2021_Half_Year_Result_Proposed_Dividend.pdf and a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$2.99 billion. ($1 = 1.4096 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)