Australian bank ANZ's half-yearly cash profit rises 4%

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
on Wednesday reported a 4.1% rise in first-half cash
profit, as it benefited from a pandemic-induced boom in home
lending amid record low interest rates.
The country's no.4 lender posted cash profit from continuing
operations of A$3.11 billion ($2.21 billion) for the six months
to March 31, compared with A$2.99 billion last year https://yourir.info/resources/4d216b570d08af30/announcements/anz.asx/3A566551/ANZ_News_Release_ANZ_2021_Half_Year_Result_Proposed_Dividend.pdf
and a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$2.99 billion.
($1 = 1.4096 Australian dollars)
