Australian banks, led by CBA, set to return record $15 bln cash to investors

* Big Four banks set for largest ever capital return
* CBA expected to kick off share buybacks in Aug
* Capital return from ANZ, NAB, Westpac seen from Nov
* CBA shares hit A$100 per share milestone
SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - Australia's big banks are likely
to return a record $15 billion or more of cash to investors over
the next two years, with investors betting Commonwealth Bank
will move first and helping drive shares of the top
lender to all-time highs.
Commonwealth Bank and its smaller rivals Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank
and Westpac Banking Corp have made a remarkable
comeback, from being shamed in a public inquiry and shunned by
investors three years ago to being sought-after investments now.
The banks have come out of the COVID-19 crisis relatively
unscathed as Australia has kept the pandemic under control and
its A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy has hummed along. They
are now writing back hefty provisions made last year, resulting
in comfortable cash buffers.
Investors are sensing a bonanza is on the cards through
share buybacks and dividends.
Shares of Commonwealth Bank hit a record high of A$101.5 on
Monday, and are the best performing over the past three months
among banks valued at more than $50 billion in Asia-Pacific,
according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
That makes Commonwealth Bank one of only eight listed
Australian companies commanding share prices of over A$100 -
equivalent to about 20 times its forecast 2022 earnings, which
also makes it one of the most expensive banks globally,
according to JPMorgan.
Commonwealth Bank is seen as "the best bank in Australia ...
(and) is absolutely flush with capital so they are in a great
place to be able to return capital to shareholders," said
Matthew Haupt, portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management,
which owns shares of all four top banks.
"Probably around August, they'll come out with a market
buyback with a large franking credit portion," Haupt added,
referring to income tax credits to avoid double levies on
profits. "They should be leading the charge in capital
management."
A spokesman for the bank, which holds about A$11.5 billion
in excess capital above the minimum 10.5% core capital required
by regulators, declined to comment beyond what it said in its
trading update in May.
Commonwealth Bank said last month it had the flexibility to
consider "capital management initiatives" with timing dependent
upon the economy and regulatory guidance.
Banking analysts at Morgan Stanley and Jefferies expect
Commonwealth Bank to announce an off-market buyback of between
A$5 billion and A$5.5 billion and hike its dividend payment when
it announces fiscal 2021 earnings on August 11.
Banking analysts also expect the other three banks will
follow Sydney-based Commonwealth Bank with buybacks or special
dividends worth about A$15 billion in fiscal 2022 and 2023. It
would be the biggest ever cumulative capital return made by the
four banks.
ANZ, NAB and Westpac could start announcing their capital
return programmes as early as November or in the first half of
next financial year if Australia's economic recovery continues
and once the banking regulator releases an expected update to
its capital rules.
At Credit Suisse, senior banking analyst Jarrod Martin
expects about A$26 billion in buybacks from the four banks in
the next two fiscal years.
BofA Securities banking analyst James Ellis said the big
Australian banks are not only attractive economic recovery
stories but also offer enticing dividend yields. The Big Four
offer an expected dividend yield of about 4.4% compared with
2.8% for the broader Australian market, according to
Eikon data.
"Anybody that screens for dividend yields the world over is
quite likely to come up with Australian banks featuring high in
that screening," said Ellis.
($1 = 1.2942 Australian dollars)
