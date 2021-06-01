Log in
Australian banks, led by CBA, set to return record $15 bln cash to investors

06/01/2021
(Repeats story that ran late on Tuesday, with no changes to text)

* Big Four banks set for largest ever capital return

* CBA expected to kick off share buybacks in Aug

* Capital return from ANZ, NAB, Westpac seen from Nov

* CBA shares hit A$100 per share milestone

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - Australia's big banks are likely to return a record $15 billion or more of cash to investors over the next two years, with investors betting Commonwealth Bank will move first and helping drive shares of the top lender to all-time highs.

Commonwealth Bank and its smaller rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp have made a remarkable comeback, from being shamed in a public inquiry and shunned by investors three years ago to being sought-after investments now.

The banks have come out of the COVID-19 crisis relatively unscathed as Australia has kept the pandemic under control and its A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy has hummed along. They are now writing back hefty provisions made last year, resulting in comfortable cash buffers.

Investors are sensing a bonanza is on the cards through share buybacks and dividends.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank hit a record high of A$101.5 on Monday, and are the best performing over the past three months among banks valued at more than $50 billion in Asia-Pacific, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

That makes Commonwealth Bank one of only eight listed Australian companies commanding share prices of over A$100 - equivalent to about 20 times its forecast 2022 earnings, which also makes it one of the most expensive banks globally, according to JPMorgan.

Commonwealth Bank is seen as "the best bank in Australia ... (and) is absolutely flush with capital so they are in a great place to be able to return capital to shareholders," said Matthew Haupt, portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management, which owns shares of all four top banks.

"Probably around August, they'll come out with a market buyback with a large franking credit portion," Haupt added, referring to income tax credits to avoid double levies on profits. "They should be leading the charge in capital management."

A spokesman for the bank, which holds about A$11.5 billion in excess capital above the minimum 10.5% core capital required by regulators, declined to comment beyond what it said in its trading update in May.

Commonwealth Bank said last month it had the flexibility to consider "capital management initiatives" with timing dependent upon the economy and regulatory guidance.

Banking analysts at Morgan Stanley and Jefferies expect Commonwealth Bank to announce an off-market buyback of between A$5 billion and A$5.5 billion and hike its dividend payment when it announces fiscal 2021 earnings on August 11.

Banking analysts also expect the other three banks will follow Sydney-based Commonwealth Bank with buybacks or special dividends worth about A$15 billion in fiscal 2022 and 2023. It would be the biggest ever cumulative capital return made by the four banks.

ANZ, NAB and Westpac could start announcing their capital return programmes as early as November or in the first half of next financial year if Australia's economic recovery continues and once the banking regulator releases an expected update to its capital rules.

At Credit Suisse, senior banking analyst Jarrod Martin expects about A$26 billion in buybacks from the four banks in the next two fiscal years.

BofA Securities banking analyst James Ellis said the big Australian banks are not only attractive economic recovery stories but also offer enticing dividend yields. The Big Four offer an expected dividend yield of about 4.4% compared with 2.8% for the broader Australian market, according to Eikon data.

"Anybody that screens for dividend yields the world over is quite likely to come up with Australian banks featuring high in that screening," said Ellis. ($1 = 1.2942 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.84% 99.72 End-of-day quote.21.45%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.33% 9.93 Delayed Quote.-14.04%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.10% 166.05 Delayed Quote.29.25%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.28% 92.11 Delayed Quote.32.72%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.52% 26.95 End-of-day quote.19.25%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.15% 26.42 End-of-day quote.36.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 094 M 13 254 M 13 254 M
Net income 2021 6 077 M 4 712 M 4 712 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 4,53%
Capitalization 88 007 M 68 313 M 68 236 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 31 696
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,35 AUD
Last Close Price 26,73 AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,34%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED19.25%68 641
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.25%497 176
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.85%363 253
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.39%277 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.32.40%230 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%208 062