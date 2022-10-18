Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-18 am EDT
31.23 AUD   +1.46%
12:39aAustralian banks may have to rethink mortgages in risk areas -NAB
RE
10/17Australia's top banks eye payments firm Tyro as housing market cools
RE
10/17Australia's Westpac taps JP Morgan for Tyro Payments takeover - report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian banks may have to rethink mortgages in risk areas -NAB

10/18/2022 | 12:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WELLINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian banks may have to rethink whether they sell mortgages in areas prone to extreme weather events, the chief executive of the country's second-biggest lender said on Tuesday as thousands of homes in Melbourne were evacuated.

Ross McEwan, chief executive officer of National Australia Bank Ltd, told a business lunch in Wellington that as devastating floods become more frequent it raises questions about whether banks will help people buying assets in flood-prone areas and what the cost will be.

"From a banking perspective, if these areas are going to be constantly flooded, do we have a problem with our funding of these areas?" he asked.

New South Wales, Victoria and the island state Tasmania have all been hit with heavy rains and flooding in recent weeks, which follows flooding in March and April on the east coast of Australia that resulted in A$4.8 billion ($3 billion) in insured damage.

McEwan said that after the bank's branch in Lismore, New South Wales, was damaged by floods for the second time earlier this year, the company contemplated whether it should reopen.

"Our decision at the end of the day was to support the community and to go back into be the part of the regeneration," he said.

This year, Commonwealth Bank of Australia released its first climate report, which showed that of its home loan portfolio A$31.2 billion was exposed to increased physical risk whether that be from cyclone, flood or fire. ($1 = 1.5848 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lucy Craymer. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.72% 99.78 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 1.46% 31.23 Delayed Quote.7.77%
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
12:39aAustralian banks may have to rethink mortgages in risk areas -NAB
RE
10/17Australia's top banks eye payments firm Tyro as housing market cools
RE
10/17Australia's Westpac taps JP Morgan for Tyro Payments takeover - report
RE
10/17Australia's Westpac taps JP Morgan for Tyro Payments takeover - report
RE
10/13Volatile sterling surges on reports of potential UK fiscal plan U-turn
RE
10/13Sterling volatile ahead of BoE deadline, fragile yen tests 1998 low
RE
10/13Sterling awaits for BoE deadline, fragile yen tests 1998 low
RE
10/13Fragile yen tests 1998 low, sterling holds its breath
RE
10/12The Reserve Bank of Australia Provides Guidance on the Neutral Interest Rate
MT
10/12Fragile yen tests 1998 low, sterling cautiously steady
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 312 M 11 516 M 11 516 M
Net income 2022 7 009 M 4 408 M 4 408 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 4,85%
Capitalization 96 848 M 60 907 M 60 907 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 32 932
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 30,78 AUD
Average target price 32,17 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED7.77%60 907
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%326 143
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 717
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%202 634
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.38%163 849
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 387