Australian banks may have to rethink mortgages in risk areas -NAB

WELLINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian banks may have
to rethink whether they sell mortgages in areas prone to extreme
weather events, the chief executive of the country's
second-biggest lender said on Tuesday as thousands of homes in
Melbourne were evacuated.
Ross McEwan, chief executive officer of National Australia
Bank Ltd, told a business lunch in Wellington that as
devastating floods become more frequent it raises questions
about whether banks will help people buying assets in
flood-prone areas and what the cost will be.
"From a banking perspective, if these areas are going to be
constantly flooded, do we have a problem with our funding of
these areas?" he asked.
New South Wales, Victoria and the island state Tasmania have
all been hit with heavy rains and flooding in recent weeks,
which follows flooding in March and April on the east coast of
Australia that resulted in A$4.8 billion ($3 billion) in insured
damage.
McEwan said that after the bank's branch in Lismore, New
South Wales, was damaged by floods for the second time earlier
this year, the company contemplated whether it should reopen.
"Our decision at the end of the day was to support the
community and to go back into be the part of the regeneration,"
he said.
This year, Commonwealth Bank of Australia released its first
climate report, which showed that of its home loan portfolio
A$31.2 billion was exposed to increased physical risk whether
that be from cyclone, flood or fire.
($1 = 1.5848 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer. Editing by Gerry Doyle)