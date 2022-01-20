Log in
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/20 12:10:04 am
28.7 AUD   -1.27%
12:50aAustralian shares end higher on gold stocks boost, banks cap gains
RE
01/19NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : My predictions for workplaces in 2022
PU
01/19Australian shares dragged lower by financials, tech stocks
RE
Australian shares end higher on gold stocks boost, banks cap gains

01/20/2022 | 12:50am EST
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Thursday as upbeat results and firm bullion prices helped the gold sub-index surge 7%, although the gains were capped by banks following earnings reports from their U.S. peers.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% higher at 7,342.40, snapping a two-day losing streak but still hovering near a one-month low hit in the previous session.

Gold stocks soared 7.3% in their best session since April 2020, as Northern Star Resources and Resolute Mining jumped 11.4% and 5.1%, respectively, after robust results.

Bullion prices aided gains as they steadied near a two-month high hit in the previous session.

Financials dropped 0.8% to a near one-month low, with top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank declining 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut, cited results from big U.S. banks this week as a possible catalyst for weakness in domestic bank shares.

Local tech stocks fell 0.6%, tracking their Wall Street peers lower after the tech-heavy Nasdaq entered correction territory overnight.

Altium and Computershare declined 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Rooney attributed the slide in tech shares to markets "moving more towards a tightening cycle with Fed's minutes," with many betting on a certain interest rate hike in March.

Australia's central bank may also start raising rates as soon as August, analysts at Westpac said, as they expect a pick-up in inflation and wage growth to outweigh the drag on economic activity from rising coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, data showed on Thursday that the country's jobless rate fell to its lowest since 2008.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.9% to 12,497.10. (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTIUM LIMITED -1.56% 39.09 Delayed Quote.-12.13%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.72% 98.61 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED -1.29% 20.67 Delayed Quote.4.70%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.15% 14340.255145 Real-time Quote.-7.27%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.27% 28.7 Delayed Quote.0.80%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.20% 9.73 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
S&P/ASX 200 0.14% 7342.4 Real-time Quote.-0.48%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED1.98%68 261
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.47%445 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.98%378 596
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 056
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY18.15%220 286
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.03%196 467