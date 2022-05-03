Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  National Australia Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/03 02:10:58 am EDT
32.11 AUD   -0.65%
Australian shares fall as cenbank raises interest rates, flags more hikes

05/03/2022 | 03:10am EDT
May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses on Tuesday as the central bank raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 25 basis points and flagged prospects of more hikes to contain rising inflationary pressures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.42% lower at 7,316.2, declining for the second straight session.

Rising inflation forced the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to lift its cash rate just before a federal election, while also keeping room for further tightening as it runs down the curtain on pandemic stimulus.

"The central bank did not wait for federal elections or March-quarter wages data due this month before raising interest rates. This has fuelled speculations that the RBA could take a more aggressive approach to cash rate in the coming months," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

As most economies stage a strong rebound from COVID-19 lockdowns, central banks are under increasing pressure to halt the rise in inflation. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand earlier this year tightened cash rate by 25 basis points, while the Canadian central bank also increased policy interest rate to 0.5% from 0.25%.

Now, investors keenly await the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week where it is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points.

Deep Data Analytics' chief executive officer, Mathan Somasundaram, said the Fed was likely to raise rates by 50 bps on Wednesday night after the RBA's 25 bp hike.

In Australia, losses were led by a 1.1% drop in miners on weak iron ore prices, with heavyweights BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals retreating between 0.5% and 4.7%.

Financials dropped 0.3%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank giving up 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, shares of Woolworths rose 0.6% after the company reported a 4.4% jump in food sales for the third quarter.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.9% to 11,675.9.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.53% 0.70866 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
BHP GROUP LIMITED -0.67% 47.66 Delayed Quote.15.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.07% 1.25102 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.7759 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.69% 102.26 Delayed Quote.1.95%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.04991 Delayed Quote.-7.34%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -4.80% 20.61 Delayed Quote.12.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.013063 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.65% 32.11 Delayed Quote.12.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.34% 0.64192 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.42% 7316.2 Real-time Quote.-0.13%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 0.37% 38.44 Delayed Quote.0.76%
Financials
Sales 2022 17 945 M 12 636 M 12 636 M
Net income 2022 6 666 M 4 693 M 4 693 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 104 B 73 072 M 73 072 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 32 741
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 32,32 AUD
Average target price 32,29 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED12.07%73 072
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.62%353 774
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.77%291 176
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%247 436
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%180 060
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.98%165 505