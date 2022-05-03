Australian shares fall as cenbank raises interest rates, flags more hikes

May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses on
Tuesday as the central bank raised interest rates by a
bigger-than-expected 25 basis points and flagged prospects of
more hikes to contain rising inflationary pressures.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.42% lower at 7,316.2,
declining for the second straight session.
Rising inflation forced the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
to lift its cash rate just before a federal election, while also
keeping room for further tightening as it runs down the curtain
on pandemic stimulus.
"The central bank did not wait for federal elections or
March-quarter wages data due this month before raising interest
rates. This has fuelled speculations that the RBA could take a
more aggressive approach to cash rate in the coming months,"
said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.
As most economies stage a strong rebound from COVID-19
lockdowns, central banks are under increasing pressure to halt
the rise in inflation. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand earlier
this year tightened cash rate by 25 basis points, while the
Canadian central bank also increased policy interest rate to
0.5% from 0.25%.
Now, investors keenly await the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
this week where it is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis
points.
Deep Data Analytics' chief executive officer, Mathan
Somasundaram, said the Fed was likely to raise rates by 50 bps
on Wednesday night after the RBA's 25 bp hike.
In Australia, losses were led by a 1.1% drop in miners on
weak iron ore prices, with heavyweights BHP, Rio Tinto
and Fortescue Metals retreating between 0.5%
and 4.7%.
Financials dropped 0.3%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia
and National Australia Bank giving up 0.4% and
0.7%, respectively.
Meanwhile, shares of Woolworths rose 0.6% after the
company reported a 4.4% jump in food sales for the third
quarter.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.9%
to 11,675.9.
