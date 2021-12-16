National Australia Bank : 2021 AGM - Chair and CEO Address and Proxy Summary

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this meeting.

It is just after 9.30am, this is a properly constituted meeting and a quorum is present.

I therefore declare the Annual General Meeting of National Australia Bank open and welcome shareholders, proxyholders and guests.

I am joining you today from Melbourne and I, too, acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we are hosting today's meeting, the Wurundjeri and Bunurong people of the Kulin nation. I pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.

This morning's meeting is an important opportunity to reflect on our performance for shareholders and to discuss the future of our business.

A little over two years ago, the Board took accountability for ensuring the necessary changes were made at NAB; and that our customers, our people and our shareholders would see the benefits.

That work continues. However, I am pleased to say we are now well progressed. We are finishing 2021 a better bank.

In a year characterised by continued challenges requiring resilience and the ability to adapt, NAB has demonstrated a strong focus on customers and on colleagues. We have also shown the ability to grow safely.

Our Chief Executive Officer, Ross McEwan, together with his Executive Leadership Team, has created stability and clarity of strategy, with greater discipline and stronger execution. There is clear evidence of this plan in our business results and we are well placed to deliver improved performance over the long term.

In a little over two years, NAB has grown from the fourth to second largest Australian bank, by market capitalisation. We have increased the dividend over last year's reduced levels.

We know that these are the core performance outcomes that you want to see as owners of the bank.

The successful exit of MLC Wealth earlier this year was a major milestone in the simplification of NAB. It has enabled more focus and investment to be directed back into our core banking business.

NAB's acquisition of the neobank, 86 400, and the proposed acquisition of Citigroup's Australian consumer business, will enable the bank to quickly build scale in our digital and consumer bank offerings.

Meaningful and sustainable change has been made to the way the bank operates. This is as a result of reforms put in place in response to NAB's own self-assessment into governance, accountability and culture in 2018, and following the Financial Services Royal Commission.

Implementation of the applicable and actionable recommendations from the Commission is on track.

Actions to address the root causes identified in our self-assessment are largely complete. We are now engaged with APRA on the assessment of their impact.