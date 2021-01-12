National Australia Bank : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
(
exceptminimum holding buy-back)
Name of entity
ABN/ARSN
National Australia Bank Limited
12 004 044 937
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
Selective
2
+Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)
The unpaid preference shares comprising part of the National Income Securities (ASX:
NABHA)
3 Voting rights
(eg, one for one )
The holders of National Income Securities have limited voting rights set out in clause 11 of the terms of the National Income Securities
4 Fully paid/partly paid
(and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)
Each National Income Security comprises a note with a principal amount of $100 which is fully paid and an unpaid preference share
Number of shares/units in the 20,000,000 +class on issue
Whether shareholder/unitholderShareholder approval was obtained at NAB's
approval is required for buy-back
2020 Annual General Meeting on 18 December
2020
7
Reason for buy-back
The preference shares comprising the National
Income Securities are being bought-back as
part of the repayment of the National Income
Securities in accordance with their terms
8 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer
(eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
Refer to the Exchange Notice issued by NAB dated 11 January 2021
Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number
If the company/trust intends to N/Abuy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
If the company/trust intends to N/Abuy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
Employee share scheme buy-back
Number of shares proposed to be bought back
Price to be offered for shares
Selective buy-back
16 Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back
N/A
N/A
All holders of National Income Securities on 29 January 2021
Number of shares proposed to be bought back
Price to be offered for shares
Equal access scheme
Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back
Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted
Price to be offered for shares
+Record date for participation in offer
20,000,000
Each National Income Security will be repaid for $100
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to thisbuy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 12 January 2021
(Company secretary)
Print name:
LOUISE THOMSON
Disclaimer
NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 11:47:01 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
