National Australia Bank : Appendix 3Y

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as possible. Information and documents given to ASX becomes ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of Entity
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
ABN
12 004 044 937
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the Director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Peeyush Kumar GUPTA
Date of last notice
5 June 2020
Part 1 - Change of Director's relevant interest in securities
.
Direct or indirect interest
As shown
Nature of indirect interest
As shown
Date of change
30 November 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
9,571 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of
Nature of interest and name of holder:
National Australia Bank Limited
Relevant interests in Managed Investment Schemes
Direct interest
made available by a related body corporate of National
Anisam Pty Ltd
Australia Bank Limited:
•600,000 units with a value of $718,680 as at 1 June
2020 (MLC Private Equity Co-Investment Fund I)
•578,438.86 units with a value of $563,736.14 as at 1
June 2020 (MLC PIC Wholesale Inflation Plus -
Assertive Portfolio Fund)
•700,000 units with a value of $700,000 (MLC Private
Equity Co-Investment Fund II)
Class
N/A
Number of units acquired
800,000 units in MLC Private Equity Co-Investment Fund
III
Number exercised
N/A
Value/consideration
$800,000
No. of securities held after change
9,571 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of
Nature of interest and name of holder:
National Australia Bank Limited
Direct interest
Relevant interests in Managed Investment Schemes
Anisam Pty Ltd
made available by a related body corporate of National
Australia Bank Limited:
•600,000 units with a value of $496,500 as at 31
October 2020 (MLC Private Equity Co-Investment
Fund I)
•578,438.86 units with a value of $533,519.03 as at 1
November 2020 (MLC PIC Wholesale Inflation Plus -
Assertive Portfolio Fund)
•700,000 units with a value of $679,280 as at 31
October 2020 (MLC Private Equity Co-Investment
Fund II)
•800,000 units with a value of $800,000 (MLC Private
Equity Co-Investment Fund III)
Nature of change
Acquisition of units by a related party in a registered
Part 2 - Change of Director's interest in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or
NO
contracts detailed above traded during a
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided
N/A
to allow the trade to proceed during this
period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on
N/A
what date was this provided?
……………………………
Louise Thomson
Group Company Secretary 7 December 2020
