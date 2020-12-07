Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/04
23.13 AUD   +0.70%
National Australia Bank : Appendix 3Y

12/07/2020 | 03:25am EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as possible. Information and documents given to ASX becomes ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of Entity

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

ABN

12 004 044 937

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the Director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peeyush Kumar GUPTA

Date of last notice

5 June 2020

Part 1 - Change of Director's relevant interest in securities

Note: In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsibility entity of the trust.

Direct or indirect interest

As shown

Nature of indirect interest

As shown

(including registered holder

Note: provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest

Date of change

30 November 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

9,571 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of

Nature of interest and name of holder:

National Australia Bank Limited

Relevant interests in Managed Investment Schemes

Direct interest

made available by a related body corporate of National

Anisam Pty Ltd

Australia Bank Limited:

600,000 units with a value of $718,680 as at 1 June

2020 (MLC Private Equity Co-Investment Fund I)

578,438.86 units with a value of $563,736.14 as at 1

June 2020 (MLC PIC Wholesale Inflation Plus -

Assertive Portfolio Fund)

700,000 units with a value of $700,000 (MLC Private

Equity Co-Investment Fund II)

Class

N/A

Number of units acquired

800,000 units in MLC Private Equity Co-Investment Fund

III

Number exercised

N/A

Value/consideration

$800,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

9,571 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of

Nature of interest and name of holder:

National Australia Bank Limited

Direct interest

Relevant interests in Managed Investment Schemes

Anisam Pty Ltd

made available by a related body corporate of National

Australia Bank Limited:

600,000 units with a value of $496,500 as at 31

October 2020 (MLC Private Equity Co-Investment

Fund I)

578,438.86 units with a value of $533,519.03 as at 1

November 2020 (MLC PIC Wholesale Inflation Plus -

Assertive Portfolio Fund)

700,000 units with a value of $679,280 as at 31

October 2020 (MLC Private Equity Co-Investment

Fund II)

800,000 units with a value of $800,000 (MLC Private

Equity Co-Investment Fund III)

Nature of change

Acquisition of units by a related party in a registered

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

managed investment scheme made available by a related

body corporate of National Australia Bank Limited.

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of Director's interest in contracts

Note: In the case of a Company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Detail are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimate valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or

NO

contracts detailed above traded during a

+closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided

N/A

to allow the trade to proceed during this

period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on

N/A

what date was this provided?

……………………………

Louise Thomson

Group Company Secretary 7 December 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:24:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
