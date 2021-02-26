National Australia Bank : Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of Entity ABN

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 12 004 044 937

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the Director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Date of last noticeRoss Maxwell McEwan 5 June 2020

Part 1 - Change of Director's relevant interest in securities

Direct or indirect interest As shown Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder Note: provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest As shown Date of change: 24 February 2021 No. of securities held prior to change: Nature of interest and name of holder: Direct interest Ross Maxwell McEwan 53,897 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of National Australia Bank Limited Class: Long-Term Variable Reward (LTVR) Performance Rights Number redeemed/disposed: N/A Value/consideration: Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation N/A Number acquired 180,655 LTVR Performance Rights over 180,655 Ordinary shares of National Australia Bank Limited Value/consideration in relation to the grant: Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $3,249,983.45* No. of securities held after change: Nature of interest and name of holder: Direct interest Ross Maxwell McEwan 53,897 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of National Australia Bank Limited 180,655 LTVR Performance Rights over 180,655 Ordinary shares of National Australia Bank Limited

*WASP period 24/09/20 to 30/09/20

Nature of change: Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back LTVR Performance Rights granted pursuant to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting held on 18 December 2020.

Part 2 - Change of Director's interest in contracts

Detail of contract: N/A Nature of interest:

Name of registered holder: (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change: Note: Detail are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired: N/A Interest disposed: N/A Value/consideration: Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimate valuation N/A Interest after change: N/A

Part 3 -+Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required? NO If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

…………………………………… Louise Thomson

Group Company Secretary 26 February 2021

