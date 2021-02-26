Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/25
25.15 AUD   +1.00%
03:25aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Appendix 3Y
PU
02:05aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Global pandemic boosts feeling of Australia as the lucky country
PU
02/24Brazilian rains push U.S. corn, soybean futures higher
RE
National Australia Bank : Appendix 3Y

02/26/2021 | 03:25am EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as possible. Information and documents given to ASX becomes ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of Entity ABN

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 12 004 044 937

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the Director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Date of last noticeRoss Maxwell McEwan 5 June 2020

Part 1 - Change of Director's relevant interest in securities

Note: In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsibility entity of the trust.

Direct or indirect interest

As shown

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder

Note: provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

As shown

Date of change:

24 February 2021

No. of securities held prior to change: Nature of interest and name of holder:

Direct interest

Ross Maxwell McEwan

53,897 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of National Australia Bank Limited

Class:

Long-Term Variable Reward (LTVR) Performance Rights

Number redeemed/disposed:

N/A

Value/consideration:

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

N/A

Number acquired

180,655 LTVR Performance Rights over 180,655 Ordinary shares of National Australia Bank Limited

Value/consideration in relation to the grant:

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$3,249,983.45*

No. of securities held after change: Nature of interest and name of holder:

Direct interest

Ross Maxwell McEwan

53,897 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of National Australia Bank Limited

180,655 LTVR Performance Rights over 180,655 Ordinary shares of National Australia Bank Limited

*WASP period 24/09/20 to 30/09/20

Nature of change:

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

LTVR Performance Rights granted pursuant to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting held on 18 December 2020.

Part 2 - Change of Director's interest in contracts

Note: In the case of a Company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract:

N/A

Nature of interest:

Name of registered holder: (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change:

Note: Detail are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired:

N/A

Interest disposed:

N/A

Value/consideration:

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimate valuation

N/A

Interest after change:

N/A

Part 3 -+Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required?

NO

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

…………………………………… Louise Thomson

Group Company Secretary 26 February 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
