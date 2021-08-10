Log in
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
National Australia Bank : Australia's CBA sets record $4.4 bln buyback as profit rebounds

08/10/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
* Buyback to reduce share count by more than 3.5%

* FY 2021 cash profit nearly 20% higher

* Expenses up 3.3%, higher than some expected

* Focus will be buyback but disappointing expenses - Credit Suisse (Recasts with buyback, adds details on results, analysis)

SYDNEY/BENGALURU, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's largest lender, on Wednesday announced a record A$6 billion ($4.41 billion) share buyback as an economic rebound from the pandemic pushed its annual cash profit up almost a fifth.

Australia's early control of the pandemic in 2020 and the resulting swift economic rebound have driven property prices and credit growth higher, boosting banks coffers.

But a re-emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and ongoing lockdowns in major cities is clouding the outlook again.

"The pandemic continues to have an impact on the Australian economy, as well as the health of our communities," Chief Executive Matt Comyn said.

With A$11.5 billion in excess capital, mostly built through divestments such as its asset management and general insurance units, CBA feels it has plenty of capacity to return a portion of that and still be able to absorb potential stress.

The bank, which also increased its dividend, is the latest of the country's cash-jammed Big Four banks to approve multi-billion capital returns to shareholders, and analysts expect more in the next two years.

On top of the buyback, the bank said it would give A$2.1 billion in excess tax credits for Australian tax-payers, and would reduce share count by more than 3.5%. This would result in higher key profitability metrics such as return on equity, earnings per share and dividend per share, it said.

Smaller rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank last month said they planned to repurchase shares worth a combined A$4 billion.

EXPENSES RISE

Comyn acknowledged the strength of Australia's economic recovery over fiscal 2021, but said the continuing pandemic and lower interest rates would pressure the bank's future earnings.

"We anticipate ongoing economic impacts and earnings pressure from lower interest rates," he said, adding that the bank would continue to invest in its business.

The lender, which follows a different reporting calendar than its rivals, said cash net profit after tax rose 19.8% to A$8.65 billion in the year ended June 30, beating an average estimate of A$8.55 billion from five analysts.

Expenses, however, rose 3.3% to A$11.36 billion, higher than some analysts expected.

Investors would likely focus on the buyback at first, "however the underlying operational trends were weaker than expected due to higher than expected expenses which, for a premium rated stock, is a disappointing outcome," said Credit Suisse banking analyst Jarrod Martin.

The bank declared a final dividend of A$2.00 per share, equivalent to about 71% of cash earnings and higher than the 98 Australian cents last year, when the country's regulator had capped payouts.

Loan impairment expense fell to A$554 million from A$2.52 billion last year. ($1 = 1.3611 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Stephen Coates)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.54% 106.56 End-of-day quote.29.78%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.19% 26.97 End-of-day quote.19.34%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 080 M 12 544 M 12 544 M
Net income 2021 6 325 M 4 645 M 4 645 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 4,48%
Capitalization 88 814 M 65 228 M 65 227 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 31 696
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 26,97 AUD
Average target price 27,95 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED19.34%65 097
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.81%470 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.18%342 234
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%237 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.20%199 777
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.24%192 752