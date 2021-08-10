National Australia Bank : Australia's CBA sets record $4.4 bln buyback as profit rebounds

* Buyback to reduce share count by more than 3.5%
* FY 2021 cash profit nearly 20% higher
* Expenses up 3.3%, higher than some expected
* Focus will be buyback but disappointing expenses - Credit
Suisse
SYDNEY/BENGALURU, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, the country's largest lender, on Wednesday
announced a record A$6 billion ($4.41 billion) share buyback as
an economic rebound from the pandemic pushed its annual cash
profit up almost a fifth.
Australia's early control of the pandemic in 2020 and the
resulting swift economic rebound have driven property prices and
credit growth higher, boosting banks coffers.
But a re-emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant of
the coronavirus and ongoing lockdowns in major cities is
clouding the outlook again.
"The pandemic continues to have an impact on the Australian
economy, as well as the health of our communities," Chief
Executive Matt Comyn said.
With A$11.5 billion in excess capital, mostly built through
divestments such as its asset management and general insurance
units, CBA feels it has plenty of capacity to return a portion
of that and still be able to absorb potential stress.
The bank, which also increased its dividend, is the latest
of the country's cash-jammed Big Four banks to approve
multi-billion capital returns to shareholders, and analysts
expect more in the next two years.
On top of the buyback, the bank said it would give A$2.1
billion in excess tax credits for Australian tax-payers, and
would reduce share count by more than 3.5%. This would result in
higher key profitability metrics such as return on equity,
earnings per share and dividend per share, it said.
Smaller rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
and National Australia Bank last month said
they planned to repurchase shares worth a combined A$4 billion.
EXPENSES RISE
Comyn acknowledged the strength of Australia's economic
recovery over fiscal 2021, but said the continuing pandemic and
lower interest rates would pressure the bank's future earnings.
"We anticipate ongoing economic impacts and earnings
pressure from lower interest rates," he said, adding that the
bank would continue to invest in its business.
The lender, which follows a different reporting calendar
than its rivals, said cash net profit after tax rose 19.8% to
A$8.65 billion in the year ended June 30, beating an average
estimate of A$8.55 billion from five analysts.
Expenses, however, rose 3.3% to A$11.36 billion, higher than
some analysts expected.
Investors would likely focus on the buyback at first,
"however the underlying operational trends were weaker than
expected due to higher than expected expenses which, for a
premium rated stock, is a disappointing outcome," said Credit
Suisse banking analyst Jarrod Martin.
The bank declared a final dividend of A$2.00 per share,
equivalent to about 71% of cash earnings and higher than the 98
Australian cents last year, when the country's regulator had
capped payouts.
Loan impairment expense fell to A$554 million from A$2.52
billion last year.
