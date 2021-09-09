Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. National Australia Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Australia Bank : Australian banks reject pressure to deal with cryptocurrency firms

09/09/2021 | 02:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
National Australia Bank logo is pictured on an automated teller machine in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Two of Australia's largest lenders, National Australia Bank (NAB) and Westpac, on Thursday rejected criticism that they are stymieing competition by refusing to do business with cryptocurrency providers.

Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the sector, despite its huge growth in the past year, due to its high risks.

The stock exchange ASX Ltd, similarly has not allowed cryptocurrency-related listings, forcing some firms to seek public listings overseas, including on the Nasdaq.

"It's one of the emerging issues that we are looking at - what should our relationship be, if at all, with cryptocurrency," NAB Chief Executive Ross McEwan told a regular parliamentary hearing.

The bank did not have a policy excluding crypto-related customers, but did not service any of them and would only do so if it was profitable and the bank could tolerate the risks, McEwan said.

"We have to look at where does cryptocurrency go, along with ... the reserve bank and regulators. And what's the risk inside the bank of dealing with cryptocurrency providers as well."

Peter King, the chief executive of Westpac, the country's second-largest lender, said the anonymity of cryptocurrency made it "very hard" to meet the bank's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing requirements.

Local digital currency exchanges Bitcoin Babe Pty Ltd and Aus Merchant Pty Ltd on Wednesday told a parliamentary committee exploring how to regulate the sector that none of the Big Four banks would do business with them.

Singapore-based payments and remittances firm Nium on Wednesday also said that Australia had been the only country where it had been "de-banked", out of 40 where it operates.

"Today, fintechs are always one decision away by the banks from closing their businesses," Nium APAC head of consumer Michael Minassian said. "It's time to cast an appropriate light on this anti-competitive practice."

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill and Stephen Coates)

By Paulina Duran


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.63% 28.85 End-of-day quote.27.65%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 0.23% 26.09 End-of-day quote.34.69%
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
02:48aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australian banks reject pressure to deal with cryptocu..
RE
09/09NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australia's NAB says steering clear of crypto-currency..
RE
09/08WOOLWORTHS : to Add National Australia Bank Chair to its Board
MT
09/08NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB CEO Opening Statement to the House of Representati..
PU
09/08S&P/ASX 200 : Australians Working Two or More Jobs Reach All-Time High in Q2
MT
09/07S&P/ASX 200 : Australia's Central Bank Tapers Bond Buying, Delays Review Until F..
MT
09/06Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
RE
09/06Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
RE
09/06Dollar stands tall as global growth momentum fades
RE
09/06Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 938 M 12 458 M 12 458 M
Net income 2021 6 135 M 4 512 M 4 512 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 94 648 M 69 738 M 69 614 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 31 696
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 28,85 AUD
Average target price 28,56 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology Officer
Leslie Durno Matheson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED27.65%69 738
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.29%475 744
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.54%347 704
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.73%247 834
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.25%208 062
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.74%185 596